Rada summons Shmyhal to parliament: the reason is the law on demobilization, which was to be initiated by the government

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to summon Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the parliament. The reason for the summons is the law on demobilization, which was supposed to be drafted by the Cabinet of Ministers but has not yet been done, UNN reports.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet drafted a bill on demobilization. I raised this topic in the Verkhovna Rada. Right now, women in the military are demanding terms of service, and the Cabinet is doing nothing. I summoned Shmyhal to the Verkhovna Rada. The Rada supported my proposal," wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

At the same time, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that Shmyhal was supposed to come to parliament on Friday anyway.

"Shmyhal was summoned to the Rada. The reason was the law on demobilization, which was supposed to be initiated by the government according to the law on mobilization. 158 votes (out of 150 required)," Zheleznyak said.

Recall

Oleksandr Fediyenko, MP, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, believes that it is impossible to make a decision on demobilization of the military at this time, but it is necessary to introduce a rotational system.