Rada summons Shmyhal to parliament: the reason is the law on demobilization, which was to be initiated by the government

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52757 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148168 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127820 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135408 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134273 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171558 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110747 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164401 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113959 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131033 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129841 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 39083 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100085 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102337 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148173 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164402 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192139 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181345 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129841 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131033 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143018 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134630 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151807 views
Rada summons Shmyhal to parliament: the reason is the law on demobilization, which was to be initiated by the government

Rada summons Shmyhal to parliament: the reason is the law on demobilization, which was to be initiated by the government

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19342 views

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to summon the Prime Minister over the government's failure to fulfill its obligation to draft a law on demobilization. Shmyhal is to report to parliament on this issue on Friday.

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to summon Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the parliament. The reason for the summons is the law on demobilization, which was supposed to be drafted by the Cabinet of Ministers but has not yet been done, UNN reports.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet drafted a bill on demobilization. I raised this topic in the Verkhovna Rada. Right now, women in the military are demanding terms of service, and the Cabinet is doing nothing. I summoned Shmyhal to the Verkhovna Rada. The Rada supported my proposal," wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

At the same time, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that Shmyhal was supposed to come to parliament on Friday anyway.

"Shmyhal was summoned to the Rada. The reason was the law on demobilization, which was supposed to be initiated by the government according to the law on mobilization. 158 votes (out of 150 required)," Zheleznyak said.

Recall

Oleksandr Fediyenko, MP, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, believes that it is impossible to make a decision on demobilization of the military at this time, but it is necessary to introduce a rotational system.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

