Arakhamia attended Trump's inauguration - media

The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, attended the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. This was reported by The Independent with reference to "people who work with the newly appointed White House administration," UNN writes.

The publication points out that Arakhamia received a rare seat in the rotunda of the Capitol to witness the inauguration.

Arakhamia was one of the few foreign dignitaries allowed into the inauguration building. Others included former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melon, - the publication says.

Arakhamia noted that Ukraine is now working to ensure that relevant meetings are held at the inter-parliamentary and other levels, according to the material.

This was a very important step and shows Donald Trump's intention to ensure that Ukraine gets a good deal at the end of this process, - the sources emphasized.

In early February, Washington will host the Ukrainian Week. According to David Arakhamia, the main talks with Trump's new team are planned to take place there.