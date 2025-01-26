ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 83825 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99959 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107915 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110818 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131301 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103708 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135180 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103768 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113432 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116991 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55862 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119314 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62092 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113960 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32951 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 83766 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131292 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135174 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166979 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156734 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26003 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29248 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113960 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119314 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140200 views
Arakhamia attended Trump's inauguration - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55669 views

The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, attended Trump's inauguration in the Capitol rotunda. He was one of the few foreign high-ranking guests, along with Boris Johnson and Georgia Maloney.

The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, attended the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. This was reported by The Independent with reference to "people who work with the newly appointed White House administration," UNN writes.

Details

The publication points out that Arakhamia received a rare seat in the rotunda of the Capitol to witness the inauguration.

Arakhamia was one of the few foreign dignitaries allowed into the inauguration building. Others included former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melon,

- the publication says.

Arakhamia noted that Ukraine is now working to ensure that relevant meetings are held at the inter-parliamentary and other levels, according to the material.

This was a very important step and shows Donald Trump's intention to ensure that Ukraine gets a good deal at the end of this process,

- the sources emphasized.

Recall

In early February, Washington will host the Ukrainian Week. According to David Arakhamia, the main talks with Trump's new team are planned to take place there.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine
borys-dzhonsonBoris Johnson

