Musk's social network will pay Trump $10 million

Elon Musk's company, which runs the social network X, will pay US President Donald Trump $10 million to settle the case of blocking the politician's account out of court after the storming of the Capitol in 2021. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

The Republican filed a lawsuit against the former management of the social network, which was then called Twitter. He accused CEO Jack Dorsey of unlawfully depriving him of the opportunity to express his opinion freely.

After Elon Musk purchased the service and restored Trump's account, the politician's legal team decided not to drop the case - and did not do so even when the billionaire invested $250 million in the Republican's campaign and became one of the closest people to him in Washington.

So now X will be the second social network to pay Trump money to avoid litigation.

Recall

Meta has agreed to pay Donald Trump $25 million for blocking his accounts in 2021. This is part of a deal to end the lawsuit against the company and Mark Zuckerberg.