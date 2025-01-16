ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Copyright markers: Zuckerberg compares use of Meta-protected books to YouTube

Copyright markers: Zuckerberg compares use of Meta-protected books to YouTube

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23844 views

Mark Zuckerberg defends the use of the LibGen Meta dataset with copyrighted ebooks. He draws parallels with YouTube, which also fights against pirated content.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg defends his company's use of a dataset containing copyrighted e-books. He draws parallels with YouTube's handling of copyrighted material.

Transmits UNN with reference to Tech Crunch.

Details

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to have used YouTube's fight to remove pirated content to defend his own company's use of a dataset containing copyrighted e-books, according to newly published excerpts of his testimony given late last year.

In a recently published statement, Zuckerberg draws comparisons to YouTube, which also faces copyrighted material. He claims that although YouTube sometimes hosts pirated content, it tries to remove it. This should show that Meta is also responsible for copyrighted material.

“For example, I believe that YouTube may end up hosting some things that people pirate for a certain period of time, but YouTube tries to take those things down,” Zuckerberg said during his testimony.

Zuckerberg appears to be defending Meta's use of an e-book training dataset called LibGen to develop a family of AI models known as Llama. Meta's Llama competes with the flagship models of AI companies such as OpenAI.

LibGen, which calls itself a “link aggregator,” provides access to copyrighted works by publishers including Cengage Learning, Macmillan Learning, McGraw Hill, and Pearson Education. LibGen has been repeatedly sued, ordered to shut down, and fined tens of millions of dollars for copyright infringement.

Recall

Meta is planning to increase the amount of political content on Threads and Instagram, starting with the United States. This decision has caused controversy due to the potential risks of disinformation and hate speech.

Meta has updated its content moderation rulesto allow accusations of mental illness based on gender identity. The company is also changing its fact-checking system and lifting some restrictions on hate speech.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
mark-zuckerbergMark Zuckerberg
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT
united-statesUnited States
youtubeYouTube
instagramInstagram

Contact us about advertising