Copyright markers: Zuckerberg compares use of Meta-protected books to YouTube

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg defends his company's use of a dataset containing copyrighted e-books. He draws parallels with YouTube's handling of copyrighted material.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to have used YouTube's fight to remove pirated content to defend his own company's use of a dataset containing copyrighted e-books, according to newly published excerpts of his testimony given late last year.

In a recently published statement, Zuckerberg draws comparisons to YouTube, which also faces copyrighted material. He claims that although YouTube sometimes hosts pirated content, it tries to remove it. This should show that Meta is also responsible for copyrighted material.

“For example, I believe that YouTube may end up hosting some things that people pirate for a certain period of time, but YouTube tries to take those things down,” Zuckerberg said during his testimony.

Zuckerberg appears to be defending Meta's use of an e-book training dataset called LibGen to develop a family of AI models known as Llama. Meta's Llama competes with the flagship models of AI companies such as OpenAI.

LibGen, which calls itself a “link aggregator,” provides access to copyrighted works by publishers including Cengage Learning, Macmillan Learning, McGraw Hill, and Pearson Education. LibGen has been repeatedly sued, ordered to shut down, and fined tens of millions of dollars for copyright infringement.

