Wealth of the world's billionaires increased by $2 trillion in 2024 - report

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112290 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120292 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121945 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149331 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104074 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113678 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117073 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105363 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133113 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103037 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109446 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107072 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 120765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 150778 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149331 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178996 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168487 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107072 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109446 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133113 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128295 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146017 views
Actual
Wealth of the world's billionaires increased by $2 trillion in 2024 - report

Wealth of the world's billionaires increased by $2 trillion in 2024 - report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31828 views

In 2024, the wealth of billionaires grew by $5.7 billion daily, reaching $15 trillion. According to Oxfam, five trillionaires may appear in the world within a decade, while 44% of the population lives in poverty.

Last year, the wealth of the world's billionaires grew by USD 2 trillion, three times faster than in 2023, reaching USD 5.7 billion a day, according to an Oxfam report, UNN writes with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The charity's latest inequality report shows that the world is now on track to have five trillionaires within a decade, which is different from last year's prediction that there would be one trillionaire within 10 years.

The report, titled Takers Not Makers, comes as many of the world's political leaders, corporate executives and super-rich are heading to the Swiss ski resort of Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Monday.

Oxfam's study of billionaires' assets also coincides with the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States. Trump is expected to include several billionaires in his team of close advisors, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and to offer large-scale tax breaks to the richest US citizens.

At the same time, the number of people living below the World Bank's poverty line of $6.85 a day has remained virtually unchanged since 1990 and is approaching 3.6 billion - equivalent to 44% of the world's population today, the charity said. One in ten women live in extreme poverty (less than $2.15 a day), meaning that 24.3 million more women than men suffer from poverty.

Oxfam has warned that progress in poverty reduction has stalled, and that extreme poverty could be eradicated three times faster if inequality were reduced.

Rising stock prices on global stock exchanges explain most of the increase in billionaire wealth, although higher real estate values have also played a role. Residential real estate accounts for about 80% of global investment.

Globally, the number of billionaires increased by 204 last year to 2,769. Their combined wealth grew from $13 trillion to $15 trillion in just 12 months, the second largest annual increase since records began. The wealth of the world's 10 richest people grew by an average of almost $100 million a day, and even if they lost 99% of their wealth overnight, they would still be billionaires.

They include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $219.4 billion, whose Amazon "empire" accounts for 70% or more of online purchases in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain. Aliko Dangote, with a net worth of $11 billion, is Africa's richest man, holding a "near monopoly" on cement in Nigeria and dominating the market across Africa, the report says.

The report argues that most wealth is received rather than earned, with 60% coming either through inheritance, "nepotism and corruption" or monopoly power. It estimates that 18% of wealth comes from monopoly power.

According to Forbes' real-time billionaires list, the richest people in the world are Musk, Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and Meta, Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, and LVMH founder Bernard Arnault. At Trump's inauguration on Monday, Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg are expected to sit side by side, a sign of the rapidly growing influence of technology companies on politics, the newspaper writes.

Oxfam is calling for bold solutions to "radically reduce inequality and harden equity in our economy.

Anna Marriott, Head of Inequality Policy at Oxfam, said: "Last year we predicted that the first trillionaire might emerge within a decade, but this shocking acceleration in wealth accumulation means the world is now on track for at least five. The global economic system is broken, completely unusable, as it allows and perpetuates this explosion of wealth while nearly half of humanity continues to live in poverty.

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people exceeded $10 trillion this year - Bloomberg31.12.24, 21:27 • 25597 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
mark-zuckerbergMark Zuckerberg
world-bankWorld Bank
spacexSpaceX
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
nigeriaNigeria
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
spainSpain
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising