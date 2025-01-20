Trump's inauguration: heads of influential tech titans arrive at the Capitol

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 119129 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111403 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119397 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121151 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149421 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106874 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148350 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104050 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113657 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104623 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131732 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102152 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107988 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 105496 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 119164 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 149451 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 148367 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 167638 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 105496 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107988 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131732 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127794 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145545 views
Trump's inauguration: heads of influential tech titans arrive at the Capitol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55273 views

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders attend Trump's inauguration. The ceremony was moved indoors at the Capitol due to freezing temperatures.

Some of the most influential technology titans of the United States are in the Capitol, where the inauguration of Donald Trump will take place, reports UNN with reference to AP.

Details

Donald Trump's flamboyant ally Ilon Musk, owner of Telsa and social platform X, was spotted with Google's Sundar Pichai and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook were also in the audience.

Capacity was significantly reduced when the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold temperatures.

Trump also tapped Musk to help lead an outside government group called the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce bureaucracy.

Add

Argentine President Javier Milay and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Rotunda. as the AP writes that Trump broke precedent by inviting foreign leaders to his inauguration.

Trump arrived at the Capitol before the inauguration. He rode in the same car as Biden20.01.2025, 17:58 • 35505 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
mark-zuckerbergMark Zuckerberg
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
apple-incApple Inc.
googleGoogle

