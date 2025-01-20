Trump's inauguration: heads of influential tech titans arrive at the Capitol

Some of the most influential technology titans of the United States are in the Capitol, where the inauguration of Donald Trump will take place, reports UNN with reference to AP.

Donald Trump's flamboyant ally Ilon Musk, owner of Telsa and social platform X, was spotted with Google's Sundar Pichai and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook were also in the audience.

Capacity was significantly reduced when the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold temperatures.

Trump also tapped Musk to help lead an outside government group called the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce bureaucracy.

Argentine President Javier Milay and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Rotunda. as the AP writes that Trump broke precedent by inviting foreign leaders to his inauguration.

Trump arrived at the Capitol before the inauguration. He rode in the same car as Biden