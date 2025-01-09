Meta will allow users to accuse LGBTQ people of mental disorders

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 18031 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139316 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122967 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130951 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131439 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160430 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104333 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113903 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74991 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124929 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123409 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 70193 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 84640 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139316 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166434 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177695 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123409 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124929 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141173 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132956 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150324 views
Meta will allow users to accuse LGBTQ people of mental disorders

Meta will allow users to accuse LGBTQ people of mental disorders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33654 views

Meta has updated its content moderation rules to allow accusations of mental illness based on gender identity. The company is also changing its fact-checking system and lifting some restrictions on hate speech.

The changes to the hate speech rules were part of a broader change in Meta's moderation policy. The company will allow its billions of social media users to accuse people of mental illness because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, among other changes to its moderation policy. This was reported by NBC News, UNN

The company's new rules prohibit insults about intelligence or mental disorders on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, as they did in previous versions. However, the latest changes include an addition that allows for the accusation of LGBTQ people of mental illness because of their orientation or gender identity.

"We permit allegations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation, given the political and religious debate about transgenderism and homosexuality, as well as the common use of words like 'queer,'" the company's updated policy says.

The new hate speech rule is part of broader changes to Meta's moderation policy related to the control of online networks on its platforms.

On Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will replace its fact-checking program, which previously worked with trusted partners, with a new system where verification will be done by users themselves, similar to Community Notes in X. In this system, users can submit suggestions for "notes" on the content of others and then vote on whether these notes should be published. Zuckerberg explained that the changes are related to "recent elections" and "cultural changes" that emphasize the importance of freedom of expression.

There are many changes to the new hate speech rules, including the removal of the ban on insulting people's appearance because of race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, religion, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or serious medical condition. Meta also revoked a policy that prohibited hate speech against people or groups based on their protected categories, and allowed the use of the word "it" to refer to transgender or non-binary people.

GLAAD, an organization that protects the interests of the LGBTQ community in the media, strongly condemned the changes.

"Without these necessary policies on hate speech and others, Meta is giving a green light to violence, venomous speech, and the devaluation of LGBTQ people, women, immigrants, and other marginalized groups," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

She added that with these changes, Meta continues to normalize anti-LGBTQ hate for profit, endangering its users and genuine freedom of expression. Fact-checking and anti-hate speech policies protect freedom of speech.

A Meta representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Tech companies such as Meta, Amazon, Apple, and OpenAI have begun to show more support for President-elect Donald Trump. Meta, in particular, donated $1 million to the Trump Foundation for his second inaugural event.

Recall

Back in November 2024, Donald Trump announced a large-scale campaign against people from the LGBTQ+ community.

During his campaign, he promised to impose restrictions on transgender people, including signing an executive order that would cut funding for schools that he said engaged in "gender education." Trump also stated that he would "not allow men to participate in women's sports" and would cut off federal Medicare and Medicaid funding for hospitals that provide sex reassignment services to minors.

In addition, during his first term, Trump imposed a ban on transgender people joining the US military, although those already serving at the time were not subject to dismissal. This decree was later rescinded by Joe Biden. And in November 2024, talks began again that Trump was planning to reinstate the ban.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyTechnologies
mark-zuckerbergMark Zuckerberg
openaiOpenAI
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
apple-incApple Inc.
facebookFacebook
Contact us about advertising