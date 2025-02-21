Meta cuts stock bonuses for employees amid record stock growth

Meta has reduced its annual share allocation by about 10% for tens of thousands of employees, despite the fact that the company's shares are trading at record levels this month. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.



Each year, Meta employees receive so-called “share upgrades” that make up the bulk of their compensation, along with base salaries and annual bonuses. These shares accumulate and “vest” every three months for four years, according to people familiar with the situation, - the statement said.

According to several sources, most employees have been told that they will receive about 10% fewer shares this year. The exact amount of the reduction may vary depending on the employee's job and level in the company, one source said.

According to another source, the company adjusts equity compensation in line with market trends, but still strives to offer one of the highest remuneration in local markets.

Meta declined to comment on the decision.

This is a rare occurrence, especially as the company's shares hit record highs this month after 20 consecutive sessions of gains, the longest streak among the G7 tech giants. Currently, Meta shares are trading at $695, up 16% since the beginning of the year and almost 50% more than a year ago.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the recent earnings report that 2026 will be “intense” as Meta plans to invest more in artificial intelligence to become a leader in this field.

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments

Thousands of employees lost their jobs at Meta in 2023, with Zuckerberg calling it the “year of efficiency.” Last week, the company laid off another 5% of its staff, dismissing those deemed “least productive.

Critics say that these steps will worsen the career prospects of the dismissed employees and create an atmosphere of fear in the company.

Some employees discussed the changes on Blind, an anonymous employee forum. One posted a meme hinting at the need for a union. Another employee told the Financial Times that, given the productivity-related cuts, Meta seems to be “targeting high turnover rates in 2026-2027.

UNN wrote that in 2025, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg became $40 billion richer. Meta shares are showing record growth.

