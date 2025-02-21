Meta cuts stock bonuses for employees amid record stock growth

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 4017 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 4017 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 21342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 21342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 50834 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 50834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 32095 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 32095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106794 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106794 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92003 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111457 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116538 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116538 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146760 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115087 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115087 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
February 28, 12:11 AM • 50810 views

February 28, 12:11 AM • 50810 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 77165 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 30077 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103204 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 42068 views

05:35 AM • 42068 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 50834 views

09:20 AM • 50834 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106794 views

06:23 AM • 106794 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146760 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 137789 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137789 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 170312 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 266 views

09:59 AM • 266 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 19850 views

09:03 AM • 19850 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131627 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 133556 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133556 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 162148 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162148 views
Meta cuts stock bonuses for employees amid record stock growth

Meta cuts stock bonuses for employees amid record stock growth
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 22866 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22866 views

Meta cuts annual share allocation for tens of thousands of employees by 10% despite record performance. The company's shares are up 50% over the year and are trading at $695.

Meta has reduced its annual share allocation by about 10% for tens of thousands of employees, despite the fact that the company's shares are trading at record levels this month. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Each year, Meta employees receive so-called “share upgrades” that make up the bulk of their compensation, along with base salaries and annual bonuses. These shares accumulate and “vest” every three months for four years, according to people familiar with the situation,

- the statement said.

According to several sources, most employees have been told that they will receive about 10% fewer shares this year. The exact amount of the reduction may vary depending on the employee's job and level in the company, one source said.

According to another source, the company adjusts equity compensation in line with market trends, but still strives to offer one of the highest remuneration in local markets.

Meta declined to comment on the decision.

This is a rare occurrence, especially as the company's shares hit record highs this month after 20 consecutive sessions of gains, the longest streak among the G7 tech giants. Currently, Meta shares are trading at $695, up 16% since the beginning of the year and almost 50% more than a year ago.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the recent earnings report that 2026 will be “intense” as Meta plans to invest more in artificial intelligence to become a leader in this field.

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments07.02.25, 09:53 • 28435 views

Thousands of employees lost their jobs at Meta in 2023, with Zuckerberg calling it the “year of efficiency.” Last week, the company laid off another 5% of its staff, dismissing those deemed “least productive.

Critics say that these steps will worsen the career prospects of the dismissed employees and create an atmosphere of fear in the company.

Some employees discussed the changes on Blind, an anonymous employee forum. One posted a meme hinting at the need for a union. Another employee told the Financial Times that, given the productivity-related cuts, Meta seems to be “targeting high turnover rates in 2026-2027.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
mark-zuckerbergMark Zuckerberg

