“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Trump arrives in Washington for the inauguration: what events are planned

Trump arrives in Washington for the inauguration: what events are planned

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37355 views

President-elect Trump arrived in Washington on the eve of the inauguration. Due to extremely low temperatures, the ceremony was moved to the Capitol Rotunda, which caused problems with accommodating 250,000 guests.

President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Washington on Saturday evening - on the eve of his inauguration, which will take place tomorrow, January 20. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport, after which he headed to the Trump Sterling golf club, where a ceremonial dinner and salute took place.

On the day of the inauguration, an Arctic wind with low temperatures is expected in the US capital, so the organizers were forced to move most of the outdoor inaugural events, including the swearing-in ceremony.

"An Arctic wind is sweeping the country," Trump wrote on the Truth social network. "I don't want people to suffer or get any injuries... So I ordered that the inaugural address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, be delivered in the rotunda of the United States Capitol, as Ronald Reagan did in 1985, especially due to the very cold weather."

Country music stars Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jason Aldean, the disco group Village People, rapper Nelly and musician Kid Rock are planning to perform at ceremonies and events related to the inauguration. The appearance of actor Jon Voight and wrestler Hulk Hogan is also expected, as well as a number of company executives who support Trump: Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Trump sets record for inauguration fundraising - The Washington Post2025-01-19T08:21:00Z • 35723 views

On Sunday, the eve of the inauguration, Trump will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, and then head to a rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington. After the rally, there will be a private dinner.

On the day of the inauguration, Trump will start with a traditional prayer at the Episcopal Church of St. John, and then head to the White House for the traditional tea with Biden and the First Lady.

Then Trump will head to the Capitol, as his inauguration ceremony has been moved indoors due to the low temperature and the coldest inauguration day in the last 40 years.

CBS News notes that it is not entirely clear how the ceremony will be adapted to the Capitol Rotunda, which can accommodate only 600 people, as over 250,000 guests have received tickets for the inauguration. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which is responsible for planning the event, stated in its statement that "the vast majority of ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremony in person."

After Trump takes the oath of office and delivers his inaugural address, there will be a farewell ceremony for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. After the new Republican administration takes office, Trump will head to the Capitol for a signing ceremony to approve some of his first official acts, then there will be a luncheon in Congress and a review of the US military.

Unprecedented security measures at Trump's inauguration in Washington: what we know2025-01-18T11:00:00Z • 119363 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Contact us about advertising