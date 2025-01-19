Trump sets record for inauguration fundraising - The Washington Post

Donald Trump's inaugural committee, which is preparing for the inauguration ceremony after his victory in the November 2024 election, has exceeded $150 million. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

The funds were raised thanks to significant support from individuals and corporations. Among the most notable contributions were $1 million from tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, Meta, and Uber. The list also includes aerospace corporations Boeing and Lockheed Martin, which together donated a similar amount.

According to the information, more than 60% of the 40 known donors did not participate in financing Trump's first inauguration in 2017. For comparison, the committee raised about $107 million then, and his main opponent Joe Biden raised only $62 million during his own inaugural campaign in 2021.

The financial success has also been accompanied by discussions about transparency and funding rules. Campaign experts have expressed concern about the lack of regulation of such donations, especially from corporations. This raises questions about the possible influence of donors on the policies of the future administration.

Donald Trump's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

Trump's Inauguration: How It Will Unfold and Who From the World of Politics and Business Will Participate