Biden won't ban TikTok, leaving fate of app to Trump - AP

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123121 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113521 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121544 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123073 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152784 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107433 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150763 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104105 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135023 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104378 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111476 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109221 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123122 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152785 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150764 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180208 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169674 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109222 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111476 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135023 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128887 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146550 views
Actual
Biden won't ban TikTok, leaving fate of app to Trump - AP

Biden won't ban TikTok, leaving fate of app to Trump - AP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26951 views

Biden will not ban TikTok before the transfer of power to Trump. The newly elected president promised to keep the app, and TikTok's CEO will receive a VIP seat at the inauguration along with other tech leaders.

U.S. President Joe Biden will not impose a ban on the social media app TikTok, which is set to take effect the day before he leaves office on Monday, leaving its fate in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump, AP reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. official, UNN reported.

Details

Last year, Congress, in a law signed by Biden, demanded that TikTok's parent company in China, ByteDance, sell the company by January 19, the day before the new president was inaugurated. The official said the outgoing administration was leaving the implementation of the law - and potential enforcement of the ban - to Trump.

Trump, who once called for the app to be banned, has since pledged to keep it available in the US, although his transition team has not said how they intend to achieve this.

TikTok CEO plans to attend Trump's inauguration16.01.25, 23:48 • 26189 views

TikTok CEO Shou Ji Chu is expected to attend Trump's inauguration and get one of the best seats on the podium, as the president-elect's national security adviser Mike Volz signals that the new administration may take steps to "keep TikTok from going under.

Volz told Fox & Friends on Fox News on Thursday that the federal law, which could ban TikTok until Sunday, also "allows for an extension if there is a viable deal on the table.

The attempts to save TikTok, like the attempts to ban it in the United States, have transcended party lines. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he spoke with Biden on Thursday to advocate for an extension of the TikTok ban deadline.

"Obviously, it takes more time to find an American buyer and not disrupt the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, many influential people who have built up a good network of followers," Schumer said on Thursday in the Senate chamber.

Democrats tried to pass legislation on Wednesday that would have extended the deadline, but Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas blocked it. Cotton, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said TikTok had plenty of time to find a buyer.

"TikTok is a Chinese Communist spy app that addicts our children, collects their data, targets them with harmful and manipulative content, and spreads Communist propaganda," Cotton said.

Biden administration looks for ways to keep TikTok available in the US - NBC News16.01.25, 08:19 • 27048 views

TikTok's CEO is expected to sit on the podium at the inauguration alongside tech billionaires Elon Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to two people familiar with the matter. 

Addendum

Trump changed his stance on the popular app after trying to ban it during his first term in office due to national security concerns. He joined TikTok during his 2024 presidential campaign, and his team used it to connect with young voters, especially men, by promoting content that was often "macho" and aimed at going viral, the publication writes. He pledged to "save TikTok" during the campaign and credited the platform with helping him win more youth votes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
mark-zuckerbergMark Zuckerberg
openaiOpenAI
spacexSpaceX
tiktokTikTok
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
elon-muskElon Musk
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising