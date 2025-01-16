Biden administration looks for ways to keep TikTok available in the US - NBC News

The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering ways to keep TikTok available in the United States if the ban, which is set to take effect on Sunday, goes ahead, according to three people familiar with the discussions, NBC News reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Americans should not expect a sudden ban on TikTok on Sunday," an administration official said, adding that officials are ‘exploring options’ on how to implement the law so that TikTok does not disappear on Sunday.

If the administration moves forward with any such plan, it would mean that the shutdown of the popular app would not define his last full day in office, and would defer the decision to Donald Trump, who is inaugurated on Monday

Mike Volz, Trump's new national security adviser, told Fox News on Wednesday that Trump is willing to intervene to keep the Chinese video app available in the U.S. market. And Pam Bondi, his nominee for attorney general, refused to commit to enforcing the ban when asked about it at her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

However, a White House spokesperson insisted that not enforcing the ban, if it is upheld, is not an option.

"We are not considering postponing its implementation," the representative said. - "Under the law, we do not believe we have the authority to do so.

TikTok is considering its options, including the latest possibility that it will close on Sunday, although it may also allow the app to remain active, but without future updates and bug fixes.

China considers selling TikTok to Elon Musk - Bloomberg