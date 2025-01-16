ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Biden administration looks for ways to keep TikTok available in the US - NBC News

Biden administration looks for ways to keep TikTok available in the US - NBC News

The White House is considering options for maintaining access to TikTok in the United States after the ban came into effect on Sunday. The app may remain active, but without updates, although a complete shutdown is also possible.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering ways to keep TikTok available in the United States if the ban, which is set to take effect on Sunday, goes ahead, according to three people familiar with the discussions, NBC News reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Americans should not expect a sudden ban on TikTok on Sunday," an administration official said, adding that officials are ‘exploring options’ on how to implement the law so that TikTok does not disappear on Sunday.

If the administration moves forward with any such plan, it would mean that the shutdown of the popular app would not define his last full day in office, and would defer the decision to Donald Trump, who is inaugurated on Monday

Mike Volz, Trump's new national security adviser, told Fox News on Wednesday that Trump is willing to intervene to keep the Chinese video app available in the U.S. market. And Pam Bondi, his nominee for attorney general, refused to commit to enforcing the ban when asked about it at her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

However, a White House spokesperson insisted that not enforcing the ban, if it is upheld, is not an option.

"We are not considering postponing its implementation," the representative said. - "Under the law, we do not believe we have the authority to do so.

TikTok is considering its options, including the latest possibility that it will close on Sunday, although it may also allow the app to remain active, but without future updates and bug fixes.

China considers selling TikTok to Elon Musk - Bloomberg14.01.25, 08:19 • 28731 view

