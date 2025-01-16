TikTok CEO plans to attend Trump's inauguration

TikTok CEO Shou Ji Chu intends to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20. This was reported by Axios, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is stated that the invitation was sent by Trump's inaugural committee. The TikTok CEO will be on the podium alongside other famous guests, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos

The publication notes that the information about his invitation appeared on the eve of the TikTok ban in the United States, however, it is not known whether Trump will be able to save the popular Chinese app from the ban.

Recall

TikTok plans to stop operating in the United States on January 19, unless the Supreme Court overturns the ban. Users will be notified of the blocking and given the opportunity to download their data.

Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to suspend the ban on TikTok until 2025. He claims that he will be able to find a political solution to the issue after his inauguration, using his "outstanding deal-making skills.

It was also reported that the White House is considering options for maintaining access to TikTok in the United States after the ban came into effect on Sunday. The app may remain active, but without updates, although a complete shutdown is also possible.