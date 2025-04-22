French President Macron may dissolve parliament as early as this fall - Bloomberg

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36038 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55684 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81468 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134425 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109313 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221872 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113249 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84291 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68853 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42466 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+22°
1.5m/s
28%
750 mm
Popular news

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 56055 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 66413 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 74638 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 29791 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 40814 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 19175 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 36038 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 41385 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 134425 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 115425 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Petro Poroshenko

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 5536 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 5952 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 30194 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 23410 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 75030 views
Actual

Shahed-136

DJI Mavic

Facebook

Fox News

The Guardian

French President Macron may dissolve parliament as early as this fall - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3970 views

Emmanuel Macron is discussing the possibility of early elections with his entourage. This may give Marine Le Pen's party a chance to increase its influence and possibly lead the government.

French President Macron may dissolve parliament as early as this fall - Bloomberg

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering dissolving parliament and holding early elections as early as this fall. He hopes this will raise his popularity within the country, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Macron has been consulting with representatives of his inner circle on such a scenario in recent weeks. The discussions are only advisory and no decision has been made. The next parliamentary elections are not due until 2029.

Among the options being considered is to wait until next year before dissolving parliament. This would allow parliamentary elections to be held at the same time as the scheduled municipal elections in 2026.

In December, Macron told party leaders that he would try to avoid an early vote before the end of his second and final term in 2027. The French president's office declined to comment on a potential dissolution, but a person close to Macron said on Tuesday that the president has no intention of calling an early election.

"The law is the same for everyone": Macron comments on the court verdict against Marine Le Pen for the first time02.04.25, 16:10 • 12346 views

What could happen

Such a move could threaten the relative stability that France has had since December, when Macron appointed François Bayrou as prime minister. Prior to that, Macron had suffered a disastrous election in July that split the National Assembly and left it without a majority party. This caused a long-lasting political chaos.

Early parliamentary elections could also give Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party an opportunity to build momentum and possibly take control of the government.

Macron's activism on the international stage

Macron is traveling the continent, trying to lead the opposition to President Donald Trump's sharp geopolitical moves, which have perplexed US allies around the world. The return of great power politics has given Macron a chance to switch to other areas, uniting allies seeking to support Kyiv in its confrontation with the Russian aggressor and strengthen European sovereignty.

French voters have welcomed Macron's return to the international arena, raising his rating from a record low. A poll conducted by Ifop showed that his popularity rose to 31% in March, up seven points from the previous month. This figure is also close to the level of support that existed before last year's parliamentary elections.

The situation is tense in the French capital: thousands are protesting against the ban on Le Pen running for office, there is also a counter-rally06.04.25, 19:16 • 16288 views

Confrontation with Le Pen

However, some of Macron's allies fear that new elections in the coming months could further undermine his majority. In July last year, his coalition lost about a third of its seats in the National Assembly, while the National Rally achieved its highest result ever.

In March, Le Pen, who was leading in a number of polls regarding participation in the next presidential race, was found guilty of embezzlement and received an immediate five-year ban from running in elections. A recent poll showed that the party's number two, Jordan Bardella, is the leader in the 2027 presidential race after he made it clear that he is ready to take over.

Le Pen's hopes of running for president of France in 2027 remain alive after the Paris Court of Appeal said it would be able to rule on her conviction and ban on running by mid-2026. This is much earlier than expected.

Additions

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the continuation of peace consultations on the situation in Ukraine, which will take place next week in London.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Marine Le Pen
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
United States
London
Brent
$67.97
Bitcoin
$90,683.40
S&P 500
$5,292.42
Tesla
$240.85
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,405.06
Ethereum
$1,693.65