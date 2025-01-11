Zuckerberg calls on Trump to stop the EU from fining US tech companies

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40598 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144963 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125998 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133699 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133277 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110386 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163081 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104419 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113938 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91494 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129028 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127698 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89540 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100665 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144951 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169709 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163076 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190869 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180121 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127698 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129028 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142441 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134105 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151327 views
Zuckerberg calls on Trump to stop the EU from fining US tech companies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30955 views

Mark Zuckerberg said that the new US government should stop fining US tech companies by the EU. Meta also announced the termination of its fact-checking program and DEI initiatives.

The US government under new President Donald Trump should intervene to stop the EU from fining US tech companies for violating antitrust rules and committing other violations, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday, UNN reports citing Politico.

Details

"I think it's a strategic advantage for the United States that we have a lot of the strongest companies in the world, and I think that should be part of the U.S. strategy going forward to protect that," Zuckerberg said during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"And that's one of the things I'm optimistic about with President Trump," he added.

The US president-elect appeared on the same program ahead of the November presidential election in America and cited Rogan's endorsement as a factor in his support among voters. "I think he just wants America to win," Zuckerberg said of Trump.

Zuckerberg complained that the EU has forced US tech companies operating in Europe to pay "more than $30 billion" in fines for breaking the law over the past two decades. In November last year, the Meta conglomerate, which is owned by the tech CEO and operates Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media and communication platforms, was fined €797 million for violating EU antitrust rules by imposing unfair terms of trade on advertising service providers.

Zuckerberg argued that the European Commission's application of competition rules is "almost like a tariff" for US tech companies, and said that the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden has failed to handle the situation.

"If some other country was interfering in another industry that we care about, the U.S. government would probably find a way to put pressure on them, but I think what's happened here is actually the exact opposite," he said. - "The U.S. government has led these attacks on companies that have then just made it so that the EU, in fact, in all these other places, is just free to just focus on all the American companies and do whatever they want.

Addendum

Zuckerberg's appearance on Rogan's podcast came just days after he announced that Meta would end its third-party fact-checking program and move to a so-called community note model. The move was widely interpreted as an attempt by Zuckerberg to curry favor with the new Trump administration, which has long denounced moderation policies as left-leaning censorship.

Recognizing the changing "legal and political landscape," Meta also said on Friday that it would end its Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
mark-zuckerbergMark Zuckerberg
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
facebookFacebook
instagramInstagram

Contact us about advertising