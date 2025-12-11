A million dollars for a legal life in America: Trump launched a new immigration card

$42.280.10
08:43 AM
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
07:38 AM
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
December 10, 05:30 PM
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
December 10, 02:20 PM
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPDDecember 11, 12:08 AM • 10913 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 15647 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 12424 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against02:57 AM • 19569 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 15455 views
Publications
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 27126 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 28712 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 35116 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 38538 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa Oblast
Village
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 16619 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 22374 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 18907 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 26752 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 36653 views
A million dollars for a legal life in America: Trump launched a new immigration card

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Donald Trump has unveiled an online platform for obtaining a US "Golden Card," which allows wealthy foreigners to gain legal residency for a contribution of $1 million. The program includes a biographical check, a $15,000 fee, and a government contribution, and a "platinum" card for $5 million has also been announced.

A million dollars for a legal life in America: Trump launched a new immigration card

President Donald Trump has launched an online platform that accepts applications for a million-dollar "Green Card" visa program, promising quick and legal residency in the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

President Donald Trump has unveiled a new immigration program that allows wealthy foreigners to obtain legal residency in the United States through a $1 million contribution. The website offers applicants a "direct path to citizenship for all qualified and vetted individuals," although the resource itself states that the program only provides legal residency.

To obtain the card, users need to pass a biographical check by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, pay a $15,000 fee, and contribute $1 million "as a gift to the U.S. government." For companies sponsoring employees, the contribution is $2 million, plus an annual fee of $20,000 and 5% for each visa transfer between employees.

The program covers EB-1 and EB-2 visa categories, which are typically intended for people with "extraordinary" or "exceptional" abilities, as well as professionals with advanced degrees.

So interesting!

- Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.

He also announced a future "platinum" card for $5 million, which allows 270 days of stay in the U.S. without taxes on foreign income.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has already stripped hundreds of thousands of immigrants of their legal status as part of a mass deportation campaign, and the Department of Justice is demanding accelerated arrests and processing of eviction cases.

Recall

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has launched large-scale raids against illegal immigration in Charlotte, North Carolina, with plans to expand operations to the southern part of the country. This has caused fear and uncertainty, as similar operations in other cities have led to the detention of people without criminal records.

The Trump administration is preparing to deport Ukrainians, issuing final orders for their return to their homeland. The first to be deported could be 41-year-old Roman Surovtsev, and in total, about 80 people are involved.

The U.S. government is implementing a program that allows minor migrants to receive $2,500 for voluntarily returning to their country after approval by an immigration judge. Human rights activists warn of possible pressure on minors to waive legal guarantees.

Alla Kiosak

United States Department of Homeland Security
United States Department of Justice
Donald Trump
United States