A million dollars for a legal life in America: Trump launched a new immigration card

President Donald Trump has launched an online platform that accepts applications for a million-dollar "Green Card" visa program, promising quick and legal residency in the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

President Donald Trump has unveiled a new immigration program that allows wealthy foreigners to obtain legal residency in the United States through a $1 million contribution. The website offers applicants a "direct path to citizenship for all qualified and vetted individuals," although the resource itself states that the program only provides legal residency.

To obtain the card, users need to pass a biographical check by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, pay a $15,000 fee, and contribute $1 million "as a gift to the U.S. government." For companies sponsoring employees, the contribution is $2 million, plus an annual fee of $20,000 and 5% for each visa transfer between employees.

The program covers EB-1 and EB-2 visa categories, which are typically intended for people with "extraordinary" or "exceptional" abilities, as well as professionals with advanced degrees.

So interesting! - Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.

He also announced a future "platinum" card for $5 million, which allows 270 days of stay in the U.S. without taxes on foreign income.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has already stripped hundreds of thousands of immigrants of their legal status as part of a mass deportation campaign, and the Department of Justice is demanding accelerated arrests and processing of eviction cases.

