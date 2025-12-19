$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 4540 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 6152 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10273 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12870 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 10890 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16256 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10367 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM • 7990 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23732 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20234 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reveals results of cooperation with the USA: 5 extraditions and 46 fulfilled requests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis and FBI attaché Jamie Volkert, discussing the results of international cooperation. Ukraine satisfied all 5 U.S. requests for extradition and fulfilled 46 American requests for legal assistance.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko reveals results of cooperation with the USA: 5 extraditions and 46 fulfilled requests

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with the US Chargé d'Affaires, Ambassador Julie Davis, and the FBI Legal Attaché at the US Embassy, Jamie Walkert, and revealed the results of international cooperation and extradition, UNN reports.

An important meeting with the US Chargé d'Affaires, Ambassador Julie Davis, and the FBI Legal Attaché at the US Embassy, Jamie Walkert. Our previous meetings took place in August and September. And I can confidently say: the partnership with the US Embassy, the Department of Justice, and the FBI is yielding concrete results today.

- Kravchenko said.

"Together we can restore justice": Kravchenko discussed with G7 ambassadors and the EU representation in Ukraine the creation of a Special Tribunal and the return of deported children05.09.25, 15:51 • 4935 views

According to him, cooperation in matters of international cooperation and extradition has become significantly faster:

– in the last period, we have satisfied all 5 US requests for extradition. We are currently working on the sixth extradition;

– Ukraine has fulfilled 46 American requests for legal assistance, and 12 more are in progress;

– the competent authorities of the United States have already processed 73 Ukrainian requests, and 90 more are under consideration.

To strengthen interaction: Prosecutor General Kravchenko proposed to the Danish Ambassador to hold a joint meeting with representatives of Danish business in Ukraine24.11.25, 14:30 • 2496 views

The Prosecutor General emphasized that "this became possible due to the fact that we implemented a mechanism of preliminary consultations."

Particular attention was paid to cooperation to strengthen joint control over the illegal movement of dual-use goods. We also focused on investigations where US citizens, companies, or US interests as a state in general were affected. In particular, in the context of Russian aggression. It is pleasant to hear that establishing a just peace for Ukraine is our common goal, which we are moving towards side by side.

- Kravchenko emphasized.

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General, "the meeting with our American friends was constructive and ended with concrete proposals and the definition of further joint steps."

Prosecutor General Kravchenko discussed with the Swiss Ambassador strengthening cooperation on extradition issues26.09.25, 15:21 • 5434 views

Antonina Tumanova

