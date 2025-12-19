Prosecutor General Kravchenko reveals results of cooperation with the USA: 5 extraditions and 46 fulfilled requests

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with the US Chargé d'Affaires, Ambassador Julie Davis, and the FBI Legal Attaché at the US Embassy, Jamie Walkert, and revealed the results of international cooperation and extradition, UNN reports.

An important meeting with the US Chargé d'Affaires, Ambassador Julie Davis, and the FBI Legal Attaché at the US Embassy, Jamie Walkert. Our previous meetings took place in August and September. And I can confidently say: the partnership with the US Embassy, the Department of Justice, and the FBI is yielding concrete results today. - Kravchenko said.

According to him, cooperation in matters of international cooperation and extradition has become significantly faster:

– in the last period, we have satisfied all 5 US requests for extradition. We are currently working on the sixth extradition;

– Ukraine has fulfilled 46 American requests for legal assistance, and 12 more are in progress;

– the competent authorities of the United States have already processed 73 Ukrainian requests, and 90 more are under consideration.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that "this became possible due to the fact that we implemented a mechanism of preliminary consultations."

Particular attention was paid to cooperation to strengthen joint control over the illegal movement of dual-use goods. We also focused on investigations where US citizens, companies, or US interests as a state in general were affected. In particular, in the context of Russian aggression. It is pleasant to hear that establishing a just peace for Ukraine is our common goal, which we are moving towards side by side. - Kravchenko emphasized.

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General, "the meeting with our American friends was constructive and ended with concrete proposals and the definition of further joint steps."

