"Together we can restore justice": Kravchenko discussed with G7 ambassadors and the EU representation in Ukraine the creation of a Special Tribunal and the return of deported children

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with ambassadors of G7 countries and the EU representation in Ukraine. At the meeting, the parties discussed the creation of a Special Tribunal for Russians for crimes in Ukraine, the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children, and audits of criminal proceedings against businesses. Kravchenko reported this on his Facebook page, as conveyed by UNN.

Today, I had the honor of meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the Representation of the European Union in Ukraine. First and foremost, I sincerely thank our partners for the comprehensive support we feel every day – political, humanitarian, financial, and security. During the meeting, I assured my colleagues that the Prosecutor General's Office will fulfill all international obligations undertaken in the field of European integration, and also outlined the main priorities in the work of the Prosecutor General's Office. - Kravchenko wrote on social media.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the key direction remains the investigation of international crimes committed by Russia. And the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is an important step for punishing war criminals and restoring justice.

Also, according to Kravchenko, the protection of children's rights is a priority. The focus is on the return of all Ukrainian children deported by the Russian Federation, the Prosecutor General stated and thanked partners for their assistance in this matter.

I also separately told my colleagues about the work in this direction outside the prism of war: about personal control and support of public prosecution in courts by the leadership of regional prosecutor's offices in criminal proceedings where children were victims. - Kravchenko said.

According to the Prosecutor General, they also discussed the issue of protecting local and international investments. Kravchenko told partners about the quantitative and qualitative audits of criminal proceedings against businesses and presented the "StopPressure" portal launched on September 2.

Of course, we did not bypass the challenges we face: a huge number of cases and, as a result, a colossal burden on the prosecutor's system, as well as the difficulties of working in frontline territories, where evidence collection is complicated by the physical impossibility of getting there or by high security risks. - added the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko said that at the end of the meeting, partners from the G7 and the EU assured of their continued support and readiness to continue providing all necessary assistance in investigating international crimes of the Russian Federation.

Together we can restore justice and show that the rule of law is not just words. - Kravchenko noted.

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is a work of facts and evidence, so it is Ukrainian prosecutors who will play a key role in this process.