Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Venislavskyi
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
"Together we can restore justice": Kravchenko discussed with G7 ambassadors and the EU representation in Ukraine the creation of a Special Tribunal and the return of deported children

Kyiv • UNN

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with ambassadors of G7 countries and the European Union representation in Ukraine.

"Together we can restore justice": Kravchenko discussed with G7 ambassadors and the EU representation in Ukraine the creation of a Special Tribunal and the return of deported children

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with ambassadors of G7 countries and the EU representation in Ukraine. At the meeting, the parties discussed the creation of a Special Tribunal for Russians for crimes in Ukraine, the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children, and audits of criminal proceedings against businesses. Kravchenko reported this on his Facebook page, as conveyed by UNN.

Today, I had the honor of meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the Representation of the European Union in Ukraine. First and foremost, I sincerely thank our partners for the comprehensive support we feel every day – political, humanitarian, financial, and security. During the meeting, I assured my colleagues that the Prosecutor General's Office will fulfill all international obligations undertaken in the field of European integration, and also outlined the main priorities in the work of the Prosecutor General's Office.

- Kravchenko wrote on social media.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the key direction remains the investigation of international crimes committed by Russia. And the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is an important step for punishing war criminals and restoring justice.

"Every piece of evidence becomes part of the foundation for the Special Tribunal": Kravchenko discussed cooperation within the ICPA with the Minister of Justice – Prosecutor General of Poland04.09.25, 16:40 • 2884 views

Also, according to Kravchenko, the protection of children's rights is a priority. The focus is on the return of all Ukrainian children deported by the Russian Federation, the Prosecutor General stated and thanked partners for their assistance in this matter.

I also separately told my colleagues about the work in this direction outside the prism of war: about personal control and support of public prosecution in courts by the leadership of regional prosecutor's offices in criminal proceedings where children were victims.

- Kravchenko said.

"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case21.07.25, 12:16 • 86748 views

According to the Prosecutor General, they also discussed the issue of protecting local and international investments. Kravchenko told partners about the quantitative and qualitative audits of criminal proceedings against businesses and presented the "StopPressure" portal launched on September 2.

Of course, we did not bypass the challenges we face: a huge number of cases and, as a result, a colossal burden on the prosecutor's system, as well as the difficulties of working in frontline territories, where evidence collection is complicated by the physical impossibility of getting there or by high security risks.

- added the Prosecutor General.

Protecting business from pressure: Kravchenko announced the full launch of the "StopPressure" portal02.09.25, 12:46 • 3882 views

Kravchenko said that at the end of the meeting, partners from the G7 and the EU assured of their continued support and readiness to continue providing all necessary assistance in investigating international crimes of the Russian Federation.

Together we can restore justice and show that the rule of law is not just words.

- Kravchenko noted.

Recall

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is a work of facts and evidence, so it is Ukrainian prosecutors who will play a key role in this process.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Ruslan Kravchenko
