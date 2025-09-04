"Every piece of evidence becomes part of the foundation for the Special Tribunal": Kravchenko discussed cooperation within the ICPA with the Minister of Justice – Prosecutor General of Poland

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 210 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 11042 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 17455 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 18013 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 17012 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 35825 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39254 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 41853 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37696 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 73436 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
39%
752mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 279054 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 272408 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 270020 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 263012 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 26980 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 17336 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 15980 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 35836 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 35289 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 73442 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 7090 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 17336 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 10285 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 16233 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 18330 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
Facebook
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

"Every piece of evidence becomes part of the foundation for the Special Tribunal": Kravchenko discussed cooperation within the ICPA with the Minister of Justice – Prosecutor General of Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Ruslan Kravchenko and Waldemar Żurek discussed the investigation of Russian crimes and cooperation within the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA).

"Every piece of evidence becomes part of the foundation for the Special Tribunal": Kravchenko discussed cooperation within the ICPA with the Minister of Justice – Prosecutor General of Poland

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko held an online meeting with the Minister of Justice – Prosecutor General of Poland Waldemar Żurek. The parties discussed issues of investigating crimes committed by Russians against Ukraine and bringing them to justice. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As Kravchenko stated, many current issues were discussed at the meeting. But special attention was paid to Russia's international crimes. Their recording, investigation, identification of criminals, and subsequent bringing of the guilty to justice.

Since 2022, Polish experts have been helping us. Borodianka, Mykolaiv, Sumy region – the contribution of Polish colleagues to documenting Russia's war crimes is not just words, but real actions

- Kravchenko stated.

Ukraine and UN strengthen cooperation in investigating war crimes - Kravchenko29.08.25, 17:17 • 3379 views

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Polish side within the framework of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA). As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in this area, improving the work of the investigative group in the "Ukraine" case, which is key to investigating the most serious international crimes.

The work of the ICPA is a historic mission. Every piece of evidence, every collected material becomes part of the foundation for the future Special Tribunal

- Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine thanked the Polish side for effective cooperation in the field of extradition and providing international legal assistance. According to him, their interaction is at a high level and works smoothly.

Poland, like no other, knows the price of freedom and justice. I am confident that together we will prove Russian crimes and show that the rule of law always prevails over the whims of the aggressor

- Kravchenko emphasized.

Recall

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is based on facts and evidence, so Ukrainian prosecutors will play a key role in this process.

"Acting together for the restoration of justice": Kravchenko discussed with the Italian ambassador the work of the Special Tribunal on Russian crimes19.08.25, 15:44 • 2814 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Poland