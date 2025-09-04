"Every piece of evidence becomes part of the foundation for the Special Tribunal": Kravchenko discussed cooperation within the ICPA with the Minister of Justice – Prosecutor General of Poland

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko held an online meeting with the Minister of Justice – Prosecutor General of Poland Waldemar Żurek. The parties discussed issues of investigating crimes committed by Russians against Ukraine and bringing them to justice. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As Kravchenko stated, many current issues were discussed at the meeting. But special attention was paid to Russia's international crimes. Their recording, investigation, identification of criminals, and subsequent bringing of the guilty to justice.

Since 2022, Polish experts have been helping us. Borodianka, Mykolaiv, Sumy region – the contribution of Polish colleagues to documenting Russia's war crimes is not just words, but real actions - Kravchenko stated.

Ukraine and UN strengthen cooperation in investigating war crimes - Kravchenko

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Polish side within the framework of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA). As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in this area, improving the work of the investigative group in the "Ukraine" case, which is key to investigating the most serious international crimes.

The work of the ICPA is a historic mission. Every piece of evidence, every collected material becomes part of the foundation for the future Special Tribunal - Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine thanked the Polish side for effective cooperation in the field of extradition and providing international legal assistance. According to him, their interaction is at a high level and works smoothly.

Poland, like no other, knows the price of freedom and justice. I am confident that together we will prove Russian crimes and show that the rule of law always prevails over the whims of the aggressor - Kravchenko emphasized.

Recall

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is based on facts and evidence, so Ukrainian prosecutors will play a key role in this process.

"Acting together for the restoration of justice": Kravchenko discussed with the Italian ambassador the work of the Special Tribunal on Russian crimes