Protecting business from pressure: Kravchenko announced the full launch of the "StopPressure" portal

The portal "StopTysk", which allows businesses to appeal to the prosecutor's office in cases of unlawful actions by law enforcement officers, has officially started operating in Ukraine. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Honest business should operate freely. Today, within the framework of the X International Business Protection Forum, I presented the "StopTysk" portal. - Kravchenko wrote.

The Prosecutor General reminded that two weeks ago the portal was launched in test mode and received positive feedback.

From today, it works officially - stoptysk.gp.gov.ua.

The goal is simple and relevant – to simplify business life and prevent pressure. To have constant operational communication. Because I am sure that it is the lack of dialogue that leads to all problems. - Kravchenko noted.

The Prosecutor General said that in the first days of his tenure, he clearly told all prosecutors not to touch entrepreneurs. As Kravchenko emphasized, if a business is honest and transparent, it operates freely, and the prosecutor's office protects its right to do so.

For me, justice is not only punishing the guilty but also guaranteeing honest business the freedom to operate without fear. But if someone decides to play by different rules: violates the law, becomes an accomplice in corruption schemes or budget embezzlement – the reaction is one. Zero tolerance and no compromises. The guilty will always be held accountable for their crimes. - added the Prosecutor General.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, announced that the "StopTysk" portal for business appeals will be fully operational on September 2.



On July 19, Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported that as a result of the next stage of a qualitative audit of criminal proceedings against businesses, 6,752, or more than 30%, of such cases were closed, and 164 were sent to court.