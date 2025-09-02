Protecting business from pressure: Kravchenko announced the full launch of the "StopPressure" portal

$41.370.05
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 14867 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 16769 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 48229 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 28410 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 50941 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 50221 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 77376 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 50117 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 193094 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
August 31, 02:29 AM
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
August 30, 11:45 PM
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
August 31, 06:14 PM
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
August 31, 07:40 PM
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
September 1, 04:35 AM
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 4862 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 14919 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 25334 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 48267 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 77391 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Parubiy
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
India
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
08:32 AM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
September 1, 06:36 PM
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
September 1, 10:27 AM
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
August 29, 01:11 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Forbes
TikTok
Spotify
The Guardian
COVID-19

Protecting business from pressure: Kravchenko announced the full launch of the "StopPressure" portal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

The Prosecutor General presented the "StopPressure" portal to simplify business life and prevent pressure. The portal will ensure constant operational communication, protecting honest business.

Protecting business from pressure: Kravchenko announced the full launch of the "StopPressure" portal

The portal "StopTysk", which allows businesses to appeal to the prosecutor's office in cases of unlawful actions by law enforcement officers, has officially started operating in Ukraine. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Honest business should operate freely. Today, within the framework of the X International Business Protection Forum, I presented the "StopTysk" portal.

- Kravchenko wrote.

The Prosecutor General reminded that two weeks ago the portal was launched in test mode and received positive feedback.

From today, it works officially - stoptysk.gp.gov.ua.

The goal is simple and relevant – to simplify business life and prevent pressure. To have constant operational communication. Because I am sure that it is the lack of dialogue that leads to all problems.

- Kravchenko noted.

The number of war crimes committed by the Russian army has already exceeded 178,000 - Prosecutor General Kravchenko held a meeting of law enforcement heads28.08.25, 17:16 • 2827 views

The Prosecutor General said that in the first days of his tenure, he clearly told all prosecutors not to touch entrepreneurs. As Kravchenko emphasized, if a business is honest and transparent, it operates freely, and the prosecutor's office protects its right to do so.

For me, justice is not only punishing the guilty but also guaranteeing honest business the freedom to operate without fear. But if someone decides to play by different rules: violates the law, becomes an accomplice in corruption schemes or budget embezzlement – the reaction is one. Zero tolerance and no compromises. The guilty will always be held accountable for their crimes.

- added the Prosecutor General.

Recall

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, announced that the "StopTysk" portal for business appeals will be fully operational on September 2.

On July 19, Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported that as a result of the next stage of a qualitative audit of criminal proceedings against businesses, 6,752, or more than 30%, of such cases were closed, and 164 were sent to court.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

