Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Prosecutor General Kravchenko discussed with the Swiss Ambassador strengthening cooperation on extradition issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

Strengthening international cooperation remains one of the key areas of work for the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko discussed with the Swiss Ambassador strengthening cooperation on extradition issues

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine, Felix Baumann, discussed the creation of a Special Tribunal for Russia, strengthening cooperation on extradition issues, and mechanisms for the return of deported children. Kravchenko reported this on social media, as conveyed by UNN

Details 

During the meeting, Kravchenko stated that the Office of the Prosecutor General appreciates the assistance of partners in creating a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, and for their involvement in the work of the Register of Damages caused by Russian aggression.

The Prosecutor General noted the significance of Switzerland's efforts in conducting its own investigations and collecting evidence of international crimes.  As the ambassador noted, these issues are personally important to him given his work as Switzerland's special envoy to the UN Human Rights Council. 

He spoke about our current priorities: documenting and investigating Russia's international crimes, preparing for the launch of the Special Tribunal, returning Ukrainian children deported by Russia home, and protecting local and international investors.

- Kravchenko said. 

Kravchenko also emphasized that strengthening international cooperation, particularly on extradition issues, remains an important direction for the Office of the Prosecutor General today. "Our goal is to intensify this work," the Prosecutor General stated. 

"Strengthening cooperation on extradition issues is our priority," Kravchenko added. 

The parties also reportedly exchanged views on further post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, both in economic terms and in terms of implementing transitional justice.

Kravchenko thanked Switzerland for its proactive stance on these issues and for its readiness to help Ukraine. 

The common result is the establishment of a just peace in Ukraine and the restoration of security in the European region.

- added the Prosecutor General. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Switzerland
Ukraine