Ukraine and the USA strengthen cooperation in combating cybercrime and countering the supply of components to the Russian Federation - Kravchenko

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with the newly appointed Legal Attaché of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jamie Volkert, who replaced John Chiappone, UNN reports.

Held an important meeting with the newly appointed Legal Attaché from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jamie Volkert. He will replace a great friend of Ukraine, John Chiappone, in this position. I am convinced that the further cooperation between the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will only strengthen. - Kravchenko said.

"It is pleasant to realize that the support for Ukraine from our partners is tangible not only at the political-diplomatic and military levels. Jamie Volkert said that his wife, from the first days of the full-scale invasion, collected volunteer and humanitarian aid, supported Ukrainians who were forced to flee the war," the Prosecutor General added.

Kravchenko noted that current areas of work were discussed at the meeting and further priorities were identified:

cooperation in the fight against cyberterrorism;

bilateral international legal assistance;

countering the supply of various components to Russia that the aggressor country uses to produce weapons.

"In light of recent events and Russia's brazen violation of the European Union's air borders, the issue of Russian aggression has already become acute outside our country. I am convinced that we must act in a coordinated and decisive manner to establish a just peace. I thank our partners for understanding the challenges facing the world and for effective cooperation in overcoming them," the Prosecutor General noted.

