Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Ukraine and the USA strengthen cooperation in combating cybercrime and countering the supply of components to the Russian Federation - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with the new FBI attaché Jamie Walkert. They discussed cooperation in combating cyberterrorism and countering the supply of components for weapons to the Russian Federation.

Ukraine and the USA strengthen cooperation in combating cybercrime and countering the supply of components to the Russian Federation - Kravchenko

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with the newly appointed Legal Attaché of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jamie Volkert, who replaced John Chiappone, UNN reports.

Held an important meeting with the newly appointed Legal Attaché from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jamie Volkert. He will replace a great friend of Ukraine, John Chiappone, in this position. I am convinced that the further cooperation between the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will only strengthen.

- Kravchenko said.

"It is pleasant to realize that the support for Ukraine from our partners is tangible not only at the political-diplomatic and military levels. Jamie Volkert said that his wife, from the first days of the full-scale invasion, collected volunteer and humanitarian aid, supported Ukrainians who were forced to flee the war," the Prosecutor General added.

Kravchenko noted that current areas of work were discussed at the meeting and further priorities were identified:

  • cooperation in the fight against cyberterrorism;
    • bilateral international legal assistance;
      • countering the supply of various components to Russia that the aggressor country uses to produce weapons.

        "In light of recent events and Russia's brazen violation of the European Union's air borders, the issue of Russian aggression has already become acute outside our country. I am convinced that we must act in a coordinated and decisive manner to establish a just peace. I thank our partners for understanding the challenges facing the world and for effective cooperation in overcoming them," the Prosecutor General noted.

        Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation within the framework of "CyberUA"09.09.25, 14:47 • 4987 views

        Olga Rozgon

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Prosecutor General of Ukraine
        charity
        Federal Bureau of Investigation
        European Union
        United States
        Ukraine