Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation within the framework of "CyberUA"

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko and Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Maciej Janczak signed a memorandum of cooperation during a meeting within the framework of the "CyberUA" project, which will improve institutional capacities for using electronic evidence in war crimes investigations. Kravchenko announced this on Tuesday on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

Kravchenko thanked the Council of Europe and Janczak personally for supporting Ukraine on its path to European integration and their contribution at the diplomatic level to bringing lasting peace to our country. Unconditional gratitude for expert and logistical support.

According to the Prosecutor General, the parties discussed the implementation of current projects and strengthening further cooperation. The main attention was paid to the investigation of international crimes of the Russian Federation and the further work of the Special Tribunal.

We also discussed the development of cyber capabilities and the use of electronic evidence in the investigation of war crimes and human rights violations. Our partners understand the importance of these issues for Ukrainian law enforcement agencies. Therefore, today we signed a memorandum of cooperation within the framework of the Council of Europe's "CyberUA" project. - Kravchenko stated.

"Together we can restore justice": Kravchenko discussed with G7 ambassadors and the EU representation in Ukraine the creation of a Special Tribunal and the return of deported children

According to him, the project is aimed at:

– regulating the legal framework for collecting electronic evidence,

– improving institutional capacities for using electronic evidence in criminal proceedings,

– improving OSINT intelligence in criminal proceedings related to war crimes and gross human rights violations.

It was a productive and frank conversation with a great friend of Ukraine, aimed at achieving real results. Establishing a just peace and bringing to justice those responsible for international crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine is possible only through joint efforts. These are not just words about intentions. This is a task that we will accomplish. - Kravchenko emphasized.

Recall

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is a work of facts and evidence, so it is precisely Ukrainian prosecutors who will play a key role in this process.



In July, it was reported that work is underway on an expanded partial agreement on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crimes of Russian aggression. It is expected to begin its activities at the end of this year.

"Every piece of evidence becomes part of the foundation for the Special Tribunal": Kravchenko discussed cooperation within the ICPA with the Minister of Justice – Prosecutor General of Poland