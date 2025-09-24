Foreigner who sold counterfeit dollars extradited from Moldova to Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General announced the extradition from Moldova to Ukraine of an Azerbaijani citizen suspected of mass distribution of counterfeit US dollars. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General, ensured the extradition to Ukraine of another foreigner suspected of selling fake US dollars. He is charged under Part 2, 3 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. — reported by the prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, the man was part of a criminal group that organized the production of counterfeit banknotes in Turkey and supplied them to Ukraine. The suspect sold fake dollars through post offices and during personal meetings, receiving 50-60% of their face value.

In the summer of 2021 alone, he sold over 20,000 dollars worth of counterfeits. He subsequently fled abroad to avoid responsibility, which led to his being placed on an international wanted list.

After considering the request of the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, the Moldovan authorities handed him over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers. Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for him – detention without the possibility of bail.

