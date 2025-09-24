Foreigner who sold counterfeit dollars extradited from Moldova to Ukraine

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 1488 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 5678 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 10331 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 17168 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 13666 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 24160 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 16459 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17549 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14716 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 27186 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
57%
756mm
Popular news
All of Europe faces threats of destabilization from Russia – MacronSeptember 24, 03:52 AM • 10094 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 41359 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 32096 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 06:00 AM • 27386 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 17968 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 17104 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 18733 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 24110 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 32929 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 42195 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 34087 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 94246 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 54186 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 68404 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 119970 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
MiG-31
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Oil

Foreigner who sold counterfeit dollars extradited from Moldova to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

A citizen of Azerbaijan, suspected of selling counterfeit US dollars, has been extradited from Moldova to Ukraine. The man was part of a criminal group that produced counterfeit banknotes in Turkey and supplied them to Ukraine.

Foreigner who sold counterfeit dollars extradited from Moldova to Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General announced the extradition from Moldova to Ukraine of an Azerbaijani citizen suspected of mass distribution of counterfeit US dollars. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General, ensured the extradition to Ukraine of another foreigner suspected of selling fake US dollars. He is charged under Part 2, 3 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

— reported by the prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, the man was part of a criminal group that organized the production of counterfeit banknotes in Turkey and supplied them to Ukraine. The suspect sold fake dollars through post offices and during personal meetings, receiving 50-60% of their face value.

Prosecutor's office returned 700 hectares of land worth UAH 27 million to Dnipropetrovsk communities: details24.09.25, 15:20 • 1094 views

In the summer of 2021 alone, he sold over 20,000 dollars worth of counterfeits. He subsequently fled abroad to avoid responsibility, which led to his being placed on an international wanted list.

After considering the request of the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, the Moldovan authorities handed him over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers. Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for him – detention without the possibility of bail.

Former top bank manager suspected of asset stripping: during the investigation, billion-dollar assets of a company linked to a Russian bookmaker were nationalized24.09.25, 12:12 • 2068 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Azerbaijan
Crimea
Turkey
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Moldova