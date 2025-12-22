Trump's photo returned to "Epstein files": US Department of Justice explained the photo's review

Photo: House Oversight Committee Democrats

The US Department of Justice has restored a photograph of Donald Trump to its public database, which had previously been removed from the declassified Jeffrey Epstein archives. Officials explained that the photo was being checked for the presence of alleged victims of the sex offender. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

After review, it was determined that there was no evidence that the photograph depicted any of Epstein's victims, and it was published without any changes or edits. – the agency stated.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized: "This has nothing to do with President Trump."

According to him, the removal was a technical step to protect the privacy of the women in the photo. Despite criticism over censorship and data removal, the Department of Justice assures that it acts solely in the interests of victims' safety.

Recall

In the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice, at least 16 documents were found to be missing. Among them are materials with photographs of Donald Trump.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice published thousands of new documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case, but CBS News found that at least 550 pages were completely redacted. These documents contain photographs of famous people, images from his homes, and investigation protocols detailing the accusations against the late sex offender.