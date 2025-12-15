US prevented New Year's Eve terror attack by arresting members of extremist group

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
03:22 PM • 11032 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 12378 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 11430 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 11779 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 19916 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 17283 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 19305 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 20795 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 21520 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22115 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.8m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 11899 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detainedDecember 15, 09:49 AM • 21728 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 25127 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhoto01:18 PM • 11327 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 16280 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 19899 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 16442 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 25289 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 81469 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 98770 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 23783 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 40888 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 42089 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 46446 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 81233 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Film

US prevented New Year's Eve terror attack by arresting members of extremist group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The FBI thwarted a planned bombing campaign in Southern California on New Year's Eve. Five suspects linked to the 'Turtle Island Liberation Front' group have been arrested.

US prevented New Year's Eve terror attack by arresting members of extremist group

US federal agents have thwarted a planned New Year's Eve bombing campaign in Southern California. This was announced by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who reported the arrest of suspects linked to the preparation of coordinated attacks, UNN writes.

Details

The Department of Justice, in cooperation with our FBI, prevented what could have been a large-scale and horrific terrorist plot.

– Bondi stated.

According to her, a group called the "Turtle Island Liberation Front," which the FBI describes as a radical pro-Palestinian, anti-law enforcement, and anti-government offshoot, was preparing numerous bombings. The suspects also planned to attack agents and vehicles of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Australia plans to tighten gun laws after deadliest shooting in nearly 30 years15.12.25, 11:48 • 2044 views

As part of the operation, four suspects were arrested in California, and a fifth person, allegedly linked to the same network, was detained in New Orleans. The FBI is investigating whether the arrested individuals conducted tests of improvised explosive devices in Lucerne Valley before the planned attacks.

Deadly shooting in Sydney carried out by father and son15.12.25, 03:45 • 9104 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
New Year
Pam Bondi
United States Department of Justice
California
Australia
United States