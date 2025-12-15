US prevented New Year's Eve terror attack by arresting members of extremist group

US federal agents have thwarted a planned New Year's Eve bombing campaign in Southern California. This was announced by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who reported the arrest of suspects linked to the preparation of coordinated attacks, UNN writes.

Details

The Department of Justice, in cooperation with our FBI, prevented what could have been a large-scale and horrific terrorist plot. – Bondi stated.

According to her, a group called the "Turtle Island Liberation Front," which the FBI describes as a radical pro-Palestinian, anti-law enforcement, and anti-government offshoot, was preparing numerous bombings. The suspects also planned to attack agents and vehicles of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

As part of the operation, four suspects were arrested in California, and a fifth person, allegedly linked to the same network, was detained in New Orleans. The FBI is investigating whether the arrested individuals conducted tests of improvised explosive devices in Lucerne Valley before the planned attacks.

