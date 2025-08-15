Israel is negotiating with five countries on the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza

Israel is negotiating with several states regarding the reception of Palestinians displaced by the war in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by CNN, citing a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to UNN.

Details

A high-ranking Israeli official clarified to the publication that the countries in question are South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Libya, and Indonesia. According to him, in exchange for accepting part of Gaza's population (over 2 million people in total), these countries expect "significant financial and international compensation."

Earlier on Wednesday, South Sudan denied media reports about negotiations regarding the resettlement of Palestinians. According to representatives of the country, such reports are "unsubstantiated and do not reflect the official position of the country." Earlier this year, Somalia also stated that there were no such negotiations.

Regarding Indonesia, last week its authorities stated that the country is ready to accept 2,000 Palestinians from Gaza for treatment. However, they added that after recovery, they would return.

Netanyahu, for his part, has never given a detailed idea of what will happen to Gaza after the war, but has repeatedly advocated for the resettlement of Palestinians.

Everyone who says they care about Palestinians and want to help Palestinians should open their doors - said the Israeli Prime Minister.

The comments came amid growing international concern over Israel's stated plan to seize Gaza City, home to over a million Palestinians, many of whom have already been displaced by the war.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his country's goal is to liberate the Gaza Strip from the Hamas group, not to occupy the enclave. He presented a vision for Gaza's post-war development, including demilitarization and the creation of a security zone.

Recently, Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take control of the Gaza Strip. The plan includes disarming Hamas, returning hostages, and demilitarizing the enclave.

Hamas condemned Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip as a "full-fledged war crime" that will come at a "high price." For its part, the organization stated that it would pave the way for a ceasefire agreement.

