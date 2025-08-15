Israel is negotiating with five countries on the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 36271 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 54556 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 49133 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 34981 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 37850 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 51298 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 165902 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 88471 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 86287 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 75623 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.1m/s
66%
756mm
Popular news
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 19440 views
Trump to call Zelensky and European leaders after summit with Putin - mediaAugust 14, 03:02 PM • 9912 views
Lithuania is building a "living fortress": the country is moving to a single line of defenseAugust 14, 03:24 PM • 10374 views
Ukrainian railway workers were detained in Poland while intoxicated, having entered the country on a freight trainAugust 14, 05:30 PM • 10719 views
Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrowPhoto07:55 PM • 11226 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 36277 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 54569 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 49141 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 40999 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 47637 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Javier Milei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 19480 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 113101 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 66004 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 85627 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 136760 views
Actual
Facebook
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136
Pistol

Israel is negotiating with five countries on the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Israel is discussing with South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Libya, and Indonesia the possibility of accepting Palestinians from Gaza. The countries expect financial and international compensation for their acceptance.

Israel is negotiating with five countries on the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza

Israel is negotiating with several states regarding the reception of Palestinians displaced by the war in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by CNN, citing a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to UNN.

Details

A high-ranking Israeli official clarified to the publication that the countries in question are South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Libya, and Indonesia. According to him, in exchange for accepting part of Gaza's population (over 2 million people in total), these countries expect "significant financial and international compensation."

Earlier on Wednesday, South Sudan denied media reports about negotiations regarding the resettlement of Palestinians. According to representatives of the country, such reports are "unsubstantiated and do not reflect the official position of the country." Earlier this year, Somalia also stated that there were no such negotiations.

Regarding Indonesia, last week its authorities stated that the country is ready to accept 2,000 Palestinians from Gaza for treatment. However, they added that after recovery, they would return.

Netanyahu, for his part, has never given a detailed idea of what will happen to Gaza after the war, but has repeatedly advocated for the resettlement of Palestinians.

Everyone who says they care about Palestinians and want to help Palestinians should open their doors

- said the Israeli Prime Minister.

The comments came amid growing international concern over Israel's stated plan to seize Gaza City, home to over a million Palestinians, many of whom have already been displaced by the war.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his country's goal is to liberate the Gaza Strip from the Hamas group, not to occupy the enclave. He presented a vision for Gaza's post-war development, including demilitarization and the creation of a security zone.

Recently, Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take control of the Gaza Strip. The plan includes disarming Hamas, returning hostages, and demilitarizing the enclave.

Hamas condemned Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip as a "full-fledged war crime" that will come at a "high price." For its part, the organization stated that it would pave the way for a ceasefire agreement.

Famine in Gaza has reached incredible levels, urgent action needed - joint statement by EU and other states12.08.25, 19:22 • 6560 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel
South Sudan
Indonesia
Libya
Somalia
Ethiopia
Binyamin Netanyahu