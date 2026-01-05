Yemeni government forces regained control of Mukalla port and Hadramaut province

The internationally recognized government of Yemen, supported by Saudi Arabia, has regained control over the city of Mukalla, the capital of Hadramaut province. The return of the strategic port city took place on Sunday, January 4, after a series of Saudi coalition airstrikes on separatist positions. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) withdrew its units from military camps in the cities of Al-Qatn and Seiyun. Government National Shield Forces occupied key infrastructure facilities, including Al-Rayyan Airport. Local residents welcomed columns of armored vehicles on the streets of the liberated regional capital.

Context of the conflict within the coalition

Tensions in the oil-rich region escalated last month when southern separatist forces entered the governorates of Hadramaut and Mahra, displacing pro-government units from there.

This incident highlighted deep divisions within the coalition: Saudi Arabia supports the official government of Yemen, while the UAE provides assistance to separatist movements seeking independence for the south.

The situation is complicated by the ongoing decade-long civil war in the country, where northern territories remain under the control of Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Regaining control over Hadramaut is critically important for the government's economic stability due to the province's oil resources.

