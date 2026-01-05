$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 23328 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 46081 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 32287 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 44775 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 53185 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 58672 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55923 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51174 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66394 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
The Hill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Yemeni government, supported by Saudi Arabia, has regained control of the city of Mukalla and Hadramaut province. This happened after a series of Saudi coalition airstrikes on separatist positions.

The internationally recognized government of Yemen, supported by Saudi Arabia, has regained control over the city of Mukalla, the capital of Hadramaut province. The return of the strategic port city took place on Sunday, January 4, after a series of Saudi coalition airstrikes on separatist positions. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) withdrew its units from military camps in the cities of Al-Qatn and Seiyun. Government National Shield Forces occupied key infrastructure facilities, including Al-Rayyan Airport. Local residents welcomed columns of armored vehicles on the streets of the liberated regional capital.

Context of the conflict within the coalition

Tensions in the oil-rich region escalated last month when southern separatist forces entered the governorates of Hadramaut and Mahra, displacing pro-government units from there.

Yemen's Hadramaut announces "peace operation" to reclaim military facilities amid escalating tensions in the country02.01.26, 11:44 • 4296 views

This incident highlighted deep divisions within the coalition: Saudi Arabia supports the official government of Yemen, while the UAE provides assistance to separatist movements seeking independence for the south.

The situation is complicated by the ongoing decade-long civil war in the country, where northern territories remain under the control of Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Regaining control over Hadramaut is critically important for the government's economic stability due to the province's oil resources. 

Yemen's southern separatists agreed to dialogue with Saudi Arabia after losing key positions04.01.26, 00:05 • 4380 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Associated Press
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Iran
Yemen