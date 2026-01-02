Yemen's Hadramaut announces "peace operation" to reclaim military facilities amid escalating tensions in the country

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
08:34 AM • 1944 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 42576 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 67662 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 53721 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 51274 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 169439 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 165922 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 55945 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46300 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38818 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
78%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the cityJanuary 2, 01:26 AM • 14328 views
Yemen's international airport suspends operations amid deepening crisis between Saudi Arabia and UAEJanuary 2, 02:37 AM • 4654 views
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 8324 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - poll04:31 AM • 3964 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 11040 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 610 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 31748 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 49523 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 169469 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 94863 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Joe Biden
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 30125 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 38805 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 39310 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 94863 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 38040 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Yemen's Hadramaut announces "peace operation" to reclaim military facilities amid escalating tensions in the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The governor of Yemen's Saudi-backed Hadramaut province announced the start of an operation to reclaim positions in the south of the country.

Yemen's Hadramaut announces "peace operation" to reclaim military facilities amid escalating tensions in the country

The Saudi-backed governor of Yemen's Hadhramaut province announced the start of a "peaceful operation" to reclaim military positions controlled by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council. At the same time, he emphasized that these actions do not constitute a declaration of war. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government announced on Friday that it had appointed Hadhramaut Governor Salem Ahmed Said al-Khunbashi as the overall commander of the "Homeland Shield" forces in the eastern province, granting him full military, security, and administrative authority, which it said was a step to restore security and order. The statement said the operation was aimed only at military targets and "is not a declaration of war."

- the publication states.

These events marked another escalation amid a rift between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have been backing opposing sides in Yemen since December.

For several weeks and until yesterday, the Kingdom tried to make every effort with the Southern Transitional Council to stop the escalation, but faced constant rejection and stubbornness from Aidarous al-Zubaidi.

- said Saudi Ambassador Mohammed al-Jaber.

According to him, it was al-Zubaidi who issued directives to close air traffic at the airport. At the same time, the STC-controlled Ministry of Transport accused Saudi Arabia of imposing an air blockade and stated that Riyadh demands all flights to pass through its territory for additional checks.

Recall

Separatists in southern Yemen accused Saudi Arabia of airstrikes on their forces in Hadhramaut after a warning about troop withdrawal. This exacerbates the situation in the country and jeopardizes the coalition fighting the Houthis.

It was also reported that Aden International Airport - Yemen's main air gateway - suspended operations due to a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over flight restrictions. This happened amid the biggest crisis in relations between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in a decade.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Yemen