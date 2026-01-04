$42.170.00
Yemen's southern separatists agreed to dialogue with Saudi Arabia after losing key positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Yemen's Transitional Council agreed to talks with Saudi Arabia after losing the eastern port of Mukalla. This happened amid military successes of the Yemeni government and the weakening of separatist positions.

Yemen's southern separatists agreed to dialogue with Saudi Arabia after losing key positions

Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Saturday officially welcomed Saudi Arabia's call for negotiations. This was the first signal of a possible de-escalation of tensions in the public confrontation between Riyadh and the UAE, which support different sides of the conflict within the coalition. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The separatists' statement came amid significant military successes by Yemen's internationally recognized government, supported by Saudi Arabia. Government forces managed to recapture the strategically important eastern port of Mukalla – the capital of Hadramaut province, which the separatists had controlled since last month – from the STC.

Yemen's international airport suspends operations amid deepening crisis between Saudi Arabia and UAE02.01.26, 04:37 • 13425 views

The loss of control over resource-rich Hadramaut significantly weakened the STC's position and cast doubt on their plans to hold a referendum on southern independence within the next two years.

Positions of the parties and accusations

Despite agreeing to dialogue, the situation on the ground remains tense:

  • STC forces blocked major routes to Aden from northern directions.
    • The separatists accused government troops and Islamist groups (including the Islah party) of attacking civilian infrastructure.
      • The UAE expressed "deep concern" over the escalation and called on all parties to exercise restraint.

        The Southern Transitional Council called Saudi Arabia's initiative a "real opportunity for serious dialogue" that could guarantee the protection of the "aspirations of the people of the south."

        Geopolitical significance

        The conflict in Yemen is critical for global stability, as the country is located along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This is a vital maritime route for the transportation of oil and goods between Asia and Europe. The split within the Saudi Arabia and UAE coalition only complicates the confrontation with the pro-Iranian Houthis, who control the north of the country.

        Yemen's Hadramaut announces "peace operation" to reclaim military facilities amid escalating tensions in the country02.01.26, 11:44 • 4032 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Skirmishes
        "Coalition of the Willing"
        Reuters
        Riyadh
        Asia
        Saudi Arabia
        Europe
        United Arab Emirates
        Yemen