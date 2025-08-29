The Prime Minister of the Iranian-backed Houthis, Ahmed al-Rahawi, was killed in the capital of Yemen.

Ahmed al-Rahawi

The Prime Minister of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, Ahmed al-Rahawi, was killed as a result of attacks carried out by the Israeli army, reports the Yemeni TV channel "Al-Jumhuriya", according to UNN.

Details

Houthi Prime Minister Ahmad Raleb al-Rahawi was killed in a wave of Israeli military attacks in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

The newspaper "Aden Al-Ghad" adds that Rahawi was killed along with several of his associates.

The target of the IDF strike was 10 high-ranking Houthi ministers, including the Minister of Defense, according to a report cited by The Times of Israel. The officials were supposed to gather at a location outside Sana'a to listen to a planned speech by the leader of the Houthi group, Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

Recall

As early as Sunday, August 24, the IDF carried out large-scale airstrikes on Yemeni territory. The attack was carried out in response to the Houthi rebels launching a new type of missile into Israeli territory.