Exclusive
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
752mm
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
The Prime Minister of the Iranian-backed Houthis, Ahmed al-Rahawi, was killed in the capital of Yemen.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The Prime Minister of the Iranian-backed Houthis, Ahmed al-Rahawi, died in Sanaa. This happened as a result of attacks by the Israeli army, which targeted 10 high-ranking Houthi ministers.

Ahmed al-Rahawi

The Prime Minister of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, Ahmed al-Rahawi, was killed as a result of attacks carried out by the Israeli army, reports the Yemeni TV channel "Al-Jumhuriya", according to UNN.

Details

Houthi Prime Minister Ahmad Raleb al-Rahawi was killed in a wave of Israeli military attacks in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

The newspaper "Aden Al-Ghad" adds that Rahawi was killed along with several of his associates.

The target of the IDF strike was 10 high-ranking Houthi ministers, including the Minister of Defense, according to a report cited by The Times of Israel. The officials were supposed to gather at a location outside Sana'a to listen to a planned speech by the leader of the Houthi group, Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

Recall

As early as Sunday, August 24, the IDF carried out large-scale airstrikes on Yemeni territory. The attack was carried out in response to the Houthi rebels launching a new type of missile into Israeli territory.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Yemen