Cut cables in the Red Sea slowed down internet in Asia and the Middle East

Cut underwater cables in the Red Sea slowed down the internet in Asia and the Middle East. Underwater cables were cut in the Red Sea, leading to internet access disruptions in India, Pakistan, and the Middle East. Experts note that repairs could take weeks. The incident occurred amidst attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on Israel. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

On Sunday, experts reported that "the cutting of an underwater cable in the Red Sea disrupted internet access in parts of Asia and the Middle East, although it was not immediately clear what caused the incident," the publication writes.

There was speculation that the cables were targeted as part of the Yemeni Houthi rebels' campaign in the Red Sea, which the rebels describe as an attempt to pressure Israel to end the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday morning, the Houthi satellite news channel "Al-Masirah" acknowledged the cutting of the cables, citing NetBlocks.

Internet connection problems

Underwater cables are a key part of the Internet, along with satellite and terrestrial communications. Providers usually reroute traffic through other channels in case of an outage, but this slows down access.

Microsoft reported that due to cable problems in the Red Sea, delays may appear in the Middle East, while traffic not passing through the region was not affected. NetBlocks notes that the disruptions affected India and Pakistan, including the SMW4 and IMEWE cable systems near Jeddah.

The cables are serviced by Tata Communications and the Alcatel-Lucent consortium, who have not yet commented on the situation.

Pakistan Telecommunications Co. Ltd stated that the cuts occurred on Saturday. Saudi Arabia did not immediately confirm the disruptions, and authorities there did not respond to a request for comment.

In the United Arab Emirates, internet users of state networks Du and Etisalat complained about reduced internet speeds. The government also did not immediately acknowledge the disruptions.

Underwater cables can be cut by anchors dropped from ships, but can also be targeted by attacks, the publication states. Repairs can take weeks, as a ship and crew must be positioned above the damaged cable.

In early 2024, the internationally recognized Yemeni government in exile stated that the Houthis planned to attack underwater cables in the Red Sea. Several of them were cut, but the Houthis denied responsibility.

Addition

From November 2023 to December 2024, the Houthis fired missiles and drones at over 100 ships during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. During their campaign, the Houthis sank four vessels and killed at least eight sailors.

The Iranian-backed Houthis ceased their attacks during a brief ceasefire in the war. Later, they were targeted by an intense week-long air campaign by Donald Trump, before he announced a ceasefire with the rebels. In July, the Houthis sank two vessels, killing at least four people on board, others are believed to be held by the rebels.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Israel carried out massive airstrikes on strategic targets in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in response to the launch of a new missile by the Houthis. The strikes killed at least four people and injured 67 others.