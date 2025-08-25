Hunger as a weapon: millions of people are dying worldwide, the international community is powerless - FT

Global experts are sounding the alarm: in the 21st century, hunger is returning with unprecedented force, and millions of people are dying, while the international community remains powerless. From Sudan to Afghanistan, Yemen, and the Gaza Strip – hunger is becoming an instrument of political pressure, and humanitarian organizations are not keeping up with the growing crisis. This is stated in a Financial Times article, writes UNN.

Details

About ten years ago, hunger began to return, and in the last few years, we have seen the number of people dying from hunger begin to increase terribly - said Alex de Waal, an expert on hunger and executive director of the World Peace Foundation at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

The situation in Gaza has become a symbol of the crisis: a ten-week blockade by Israel has almost completely stopped the delivery of humanitarian aid to 2.1 million people.

According to the UN-backed food security monitoring panel (IPC), the hunger, which they called "entirely artificial," has engulfed areas around Gaza, and half a million people are already in conditions of catastrophic hunger, destitution, and mortality.

Israel tried to convince the world that there was no hunger, but it brought Gaza to this state - added De Waal.

Sudan is experiencing an even larger crisis, although the international community's attention is significantly less. The conflict between government forces and paramilitary forces has forced 15 million people to leave their homes, and about 25 million, almost half of the population, are in conditions of acute food shortage.

The international community has stated that it will protect the people of Sudan. The people of Sudan should ask us when and how we will fulfill this promise - emphasized Tom Fletcher, UN Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs.

According to experts, the return of hunger in the world is associated with a decrease in support for multilateral initiatives, a reduction in aid budgets, and the rise of authoritarian regimes that are less accountable to democracies.

In Sudan and Gaza, leaders deliberately restrict access to food in areas controlled by the enemy, and in Gaza, Israeli forces and US military hub groups control the distribution of aid, leading to the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

If food security is not improved, after an exponential increase in child malnutrition, child mortality 50-100 times higher than before can be expected - warned Francesco Checchi, professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Experts warn: hunger not only kills, it destroys societies for decades, fueling conflicts and social divisions, as has already happened in Bengal and other regions historically.

Israel is not ignoring this. They are pushing society to collapse, where people will start attacking each other - adds De Waal.

Recall

The global IPC system confirmed signs of hunger in Gaza, where more than 514,000 people are suffering from critical food shortages. By the end of September, this figure could rise to 641,000 people, despite Israel's denials.