Yemeni separatists accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 3430 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 2258 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 6940 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 8850 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 12133 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 21769 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 71151 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 69161 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 83772 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 41132 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
5.8m/s
83%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 12978 views
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 10073 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 11042 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 5740 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPD03:10 AM • 4224 views
Publications
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 3430 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 6940 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 71152 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 73483 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 54463 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yoon Suk Yeol
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Australia
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 1584 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 16782 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 20813 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 21824 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 24999 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Hill
The New York Times
Mi-8

Yemeni separatists accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Separatists in southern Yemen accused Saudi Arabia of airstrikes on their forces in Hadhramaut after a warning about troop withdrawal. This escalates the situation in the country and jeopardizes the coalition fighting the Houthis.

Yemeni separatists accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes

Separatists in southern Yemen on Friday accused Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes against their forces, which the kingdom did not immediately acknowledge after warning the forces to withdraw from governorates they had recently seized, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council said the strikes occurred in Yemen's Hadramawt governorate. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties from the strikes, but it further escalates tensions in the war-torn country and jeopardizes the fragile Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the north for a decade.

Amr Al-Bidh, the Council's special representative for foreign affairs, told The Associated Press that its fighters were operating in eastern Hadramawt after "numerous ambushes" by armed individuals. According to Al-Bidh, these attacks killed two Council fighters and wounded 12 others.

He added that the Saudi airstrikes happened afterward.

Faiz bin Omar, a leading member of a tribal coalition in Hadramawt, told AP that he believed the strikes served as a warning for the Council to withdraw its fighters from the area.

The Council's satellite channel, AIC, broadcast video footage it said was recorded from a mobile phone, which they claimed showed the strikes. In one video, a man could be heard blaming Saudi planes for the strike.

Saudi officials did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment. On Thursday, the kingdom called on the Emirati-backed separatists in southern Yemen to withdraw their troops.

Earlier this month, the Council moved into Yemen's Hadramawt and Mahra governorates. This displaced forces affiliated with the Saudi-backed National Shield Forces, another group in the coalition fighting the Houthis.

Those affiliated with the Council are increasingly flying the flag of South Yemen, which was a separate country from 1967 to 1990. Demonstrators gathered on Thursday in the southern port city of Aden to support political forces calling for the re-secession of South Yemen from Yemen.

After the Houthis seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north in 2014, Aden became a center of power for the internationally recognized government and forces united against the Houthi rebels.

The separatists' actions have strained relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which maintain close ties and are members of the OPEC oil cartel, but have also competed for influence and international business in recent years.

There has also been an escalation of violence in Sudan, another Red Sea nation where the kingdom and the Emirates support opposing forces in that country's ongoing war.

On Friday, the UAE said it "welcomes the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support security and stability" in Yemen.

"The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at strengthening stability and development in Yemen, positively contributing to regional security and prosperity," they added.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
OPEC
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Sudan
Iran
Yemen