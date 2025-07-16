Drones attacked oil fields of Norwegian company DNO ASA in Iraq

On Wednesday, July 16, two drones attacked two oil fields in northern Iraq. These fields are operated by the Norwegian oil and gas company DNO ASA, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Drones attacked the Peshkabir field around 6 AM local time. As a result of the attack, the field was damaged, but no one was injured. Another drone hit a different field approximately an hour after the first one hit.

The US Embassy in Iraq condemned these attacks.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas company operating in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, it holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development, and production in Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, the Netherlands, and Yemen.

