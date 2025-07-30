Media learned about Heggset's election talks. This would lead to his resignation as head of the Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has privately discussed the idea of running for political office in Tennessee next year, citing two sources who spoke with him directly, NBC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

If Hegseth continues the discussions, it would mean a major shake-up in the leadership of the department that deals with the US armed forces and millions of federal employees. The US Department of Defense prohibits civilian employees from running for political office, which means Hegseth would have to resign to do so.

In a statement, Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's chief press secretary, said: "Hegseth remains solely focused on serving President Trump."

One of the interlocutors said that their conversation with Hegseth took place within the last three weeks and that it was serious, not just an empty exchange of ideas. Another interlocutor, who also called the conversation serious, did not specify when they spoke, except that it was after Hegseth became US Secretary of Defense in January.

The discussions concerned what was needed to participate in the elections. One of the interlocutors said that they discussed the requirements for candidates for governor of Tennessee and Hegseth's chances of winning. Another interlocutor said that they discussed the realities of the campaign with Hegseth.

People who spoke with Hegseth noted that he specifically mentioned the possibility of running for governor in Tennessee, where he resides. The state will have a gubernatorial race next year, although there are requirements for candidates that Hegseth may not meet.

Ultimately, both sources said, after talking to Hegseth, it is unclear whether he will take this step. But both interlocutors emphasized that he was considering this option.

Other people close to Hegseth said he does not plan to start a campaign. One person who spoke with the secretary last week asked him about speculation that he was looking for an opportunity to leave the post of secretary of defense, for example, to run for political office in Tennessee. This person said that Hegseth "made it quite clear" that he was not going to run and denied even thinking about it. According to this person, this idea is "completely ruled out."

And a long-time Trump adviser familiar with the political discussions around Hegseth replied that he would not run for office in Tennessee.

What Hegseth is known for

Hegseth, a former US National Guard officer and Fox News host, has previously run for office. In 2012, he ran for the US Senate in his home state of Minnesota and withdrew his candidacy after failing to secure the Republican nomination. Minnesota also has a vacant Senate seat in 2026.

Hegseth's political reflections, the publication notes, are related to a "quite difficult" first six months as Secretary of Defense. During his confirmation process, allegations emerged related to his handling of his second wife, financial misconduct, sexual harassment, and alcohol consumption — all of which he vehemently denied. After being confirmed, Hegseth faced controversial situations related to sudden dismissals of senior staff, accusations of chaos at the Pentagon, and questions about how he handled classified military plans after sharing information about a military operation in Yemen in an unsecured Signal group chat. A Pentagon Inspector General report on the Signal chat, including the classification of information shared by Hegseth, could be released as early as next month.

Hegseth also stopped aid to Ukraine three times, but the White House overturned these decisions, NBC News reports.

Trump has publicly stated that he retains confidence in Hegseth, although privately he has at times expressed his dissatisfaction with him, NBC News reports.

Politico recently reported that Trump and his inner circle support Hegseth. The New York Times also reported on Saturday that Hegseth continues to clash with top army generals on personnel and promotion issues, as well as on issues considered partisan priorities.

Potential replacement

If Hegseth nominates himself for an elected position, Trump has several options for a replacement, at least temporarily. According to four sources, these include US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, a close friend of US Vice President JD Vance, or Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby. Both have been confirmed by the Senate for their current positions and can serve as Secretary of Defense for a certain period without additional confirmation hearings.