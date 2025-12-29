Energy workers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: emergency blackouts continue in two districts

In the Kyiv region, energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of Saturday's massive attack. Emergency shutdowns are ongoing in Boryspil and Brovary districts, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv region: we continue to eliminate the consequences of Saturday's massive attack around the clock - the company's message says.

In addition, DTEK reported on the situation in the districts of Kyiv region that were most affected after the attack.

Vyshhorod district: more than 9,000 families remain without electricity. Restoration work has been going on for the third day, but still needs some time. Boryspil and Brovary districts: emergency shutdowns are ongoing. Other districts of the region: shutdown schedules are in effect - added the company.

Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy