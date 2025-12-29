Energy workers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: emergency blackouts continue in two districts
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv Oblast, energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of Saturday's attack. Emergency blackouts continue in Boryspil and Brovary districts, and more than 9,000 families in Vyshhorod district remain without electricity.
In the Kyiv region, energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of Saturday's massive attack. Emergency shutdowns are ongoing in Boryspil and Brovary districts, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
Kyiv region: we continue to eliminate the consequences of Saturday's massive attack around the clock
In addition, DTEK reported on the situation in the districts of Kyiv region that were most affected after the attack.
Vyshhorod district: more than 9,000 families remain without electricity. Restoration work has been going on for the third day, but still needs some time. Boryspil and Brovary districts: emergency shutdowns are ongoing. Other districts of the region: shutdown schedules are in effect
