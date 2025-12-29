Energy workers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: emergency blackouts continue in two districts

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 2716 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 2116 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
09:17 AM • 13600 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 30569 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 50173 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 55513 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 49499 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 39318 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43399 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 51657 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4.2m/s
87%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians receive social assistance for adopting children: payment algorithmDecember 29, 04:18 AM • 9932 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM • 23905 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 14602 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 18245 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 7340 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 3592 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 7438 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 35256 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 133678 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 178385 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Wang Yi (politician)
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 14650 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 32352 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 42887 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 133678 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 43276 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
Brent Crude

Energy workers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: emergency blackouts continue in two districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

In Kyiv Oblast, energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of Saturday's attack. Emergency blackouts continue in Boryspil and Brovary districts, and more than 9,000 families in Vyshhorod district remain without electricity.

Energy workers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: emergency blackouts continue in two districts

In the Kyiv region, energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of Saturday's massive attack. Emergency shutdowns are ongoing in Boryspil and Brovary districts, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv region: we continue to eliminate the consequences of Saturday's massive attack around the clock

- the company's message says.

In addition, DTEK reported on the situation in the districts of Kyiv region that were most affected after the attack.

Vyshhorod district: more than 9,000 families remain without electricity. Restoration work has been going on for the third day, but still needs some time. Boryspil and Brovary districts: emergency shutdowns are ongoing. Other districts of the region: shutdown schedules are in effect

- added the company.

Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy28.12.25, 11:00 • 35153 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Brovary Raion
Kyiv Oblast
DTEK