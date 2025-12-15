Spain fined Airbnb 64 million euros for unlicensed properties

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
02:54 PM • 126 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 1484 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
02:19 PM • 1650 views
Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 8640 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 11764 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 15198 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 17891 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 19030 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20149 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18681 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.7m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 29172 views
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 4894 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 14984 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 14619 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 5190 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 8642 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 5190 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 14619 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 75126 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 91877 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 20833 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 38128 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 39505 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 43973 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 78774 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mi-8
The Washington Post

Spain fined Airbnb 64 million euros for unlicensed properties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Spain has fined Airbnb 64 million euros for advertising unlicensed apartments. This is part of the country's fight against housing unaffordability caused by tourist demand.

Spain fined Airbnb 64 million euros for unlicensed properties

The Spanish government has fined real estate rental giant Airbnb 64 million euros for advertising unlicensed apartments and properties that are prohibited from being rented out. This is part of the country's efforts to combat housing unaffordability caused by tourist demand. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs stated that the fine is not subject to appeal and requires Airbnb to withdraw advertisements related to unlicensed properties. However, Airbnb stated that it intends to appeal the decision in court, arguing that the ministry's actions "contradict current Spanish regulations."

Thousands of families live on the brink because of housing, while some get rich through business models that drive people out of their homes 

– said Spanish Minister of Consumer Protection Pablo Bustinduy.

Spanish authorities are concerned about how short-term rentals affect local areas. A total of 65,122 Airbnb listings violated regulations by advertising properties without the necessary license or with incorrect registration numbers. The government emphasizes: "No company, no matter how big or influential, is above the law."

Brussels announces EU's first-ever Affordable Housing Plan15.12.25, 16:04 • 636 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldReal Estate
Real estate
European Union
Brussels
Spain