Spain fined Airbnb 64 million euros for unlicensed properties

The Spanish government has fined real estate rental giant Airbnb 64 million euros for advertising unlicensed apartments and properties that are prohibited from being rented out. This is part of the country's efforts to combat housing unaffordability caused by tourist demand. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs stated that the fine is not subject to appeal and requires Airbnb to withdraw advertisements related to unlicensed properties. However, Airbnb stated that it intends to appeal the decision in court, arguing that the ministry's actions "contradict current Spanish regulations."

Thousands of families live on the brink because of housing, while some get rich through business models that drive people out of their homes – said Spanish Minister of Consumer Protection Pablo Bustinduy.

Spanish authorities are concerned about how short-term rentals affect local areas. A total of 65,122 Airbnb listings violated regulations by advertising properties without the necessary license or with incorrect registration numbers. The government emphasizes: "No company, no matter how big or influential, is above the law."

