Brussels announces EU's first-ever Affordable Housing Plan
Kyiv • UNN
The EU approves its first-ever Affordable Housing Plan to combat rising prices. It will focus on freeing up public funds and regulating tourist apartments.
The European Union intends to take decisive action in response to the rapid rise in housing prices. This week, Brussels is approving the bloc's first-ever Affordable Housing Plan, which will focus, in particular, on freeing up public funds and regulating tourist apartments. This is stated in a Politico article, writes UNN.
Details
Housing Commissioner Dan Jørgensen emphasized the seriousness of the situation, calling it a "real crisis," and warned member states to take housing affordability seriously so as not to cede influence to far-right populists.
Inaction benefits right-wing populists
The plan envisages a review of state aid rules so that governments can use funds to provide housing to a wider range of citizens, not just the low-income.
One Florida city plans to introduce a tourist tax for visitors - Newsweek07.11.25, 09:19 • 3748 views
In addition, the package will provide local authorities with tools to curb short-term rentals, which, according to Jørgensen, have turned "into a money machine" and in some areas account for up to 20 percent of the housing stock.
The new plan will also include measures to combat speculation in the housing market and a new construction strategy to simplify bureaucratic procedures. The Commission emphasizes that it provides member states with tools, but the decision on their use remains with national and local leaders.
Poland plans new rules for the short-term apartment rental market03.12.25, 10:00 • 4114 views