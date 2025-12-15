Brussels announces EU's first-ever Affordable Housing Plan

$42.190.08
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4456 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 10097 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 14013 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 17004 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 18426 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 19718 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18437 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18955 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24607 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 33623 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4464 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 3226 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 13022 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 74265 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 90841 views
Brussels announces EU's first-ever Affordable Housing Plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The EU approves its first-ever Affordable Housing Plan to combat rising prices. It will focus on freeing up public funds and regulating tourist apartments.

Brussels announces EU's first-ever Affordable Housing Plan

The European Union intends to take decisive action in response to the rapid rise in housing prices. This week, Brussels is approving the bloc's first-ever Affordable Housing Plan, which will focus, in particular, on freeing up public funds and regulating tourist apartments. This is stated in a Politico article, writes UNN.

Details

Housing Commissioner Dan Jørgensen emphasized the seriousness of the situation, calling it a "real crisis," and warned member states to take housing affordability seriously so as not to cede influence to far-right populists.

Inaction benefits right-wing populists

– he stated.

The plan envisages a review of state aid rules so that governments can use funds to provide housing to a wider range of citizens, not just the low-income.

In addition, the package will provide local authorities with tools to curb short-term rentals, which, according to Jørgensen, have turned "into a money machine" and in some areas account for up to 20 percent of the housing stock.

The new plan will also include measures to combat speculation in the housing market and a new construction strategy to simplify bureaucratic procedures. The Commission emphasizes that it provides member states with tools, but the decision on their use remains with national and local leaders.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldReal Estate
Real estate
State budget
European Union
Florida
Poland