Brussels announces EU's first-ever Affordable Housing Plan

The European Union intends to take decisive action in response to the rapid rise in housing prices. This week, Brussels is approving the bloc's first-ever Affordable Housing Plan, which will focus, in particular, on freeing up public funds and regulating tourist apartments. This is stated in a Politico article, writes UNN.

Details

Housing Commissioner Dan Jørgensen emphasized the seriousness of the situation, calling it a "real crisis," and warned member states to take housing affordability seriously so as not to cede influence to far-right populists.

Inaction benefits right-wing populists – he stated.

The plan envisages a review of state aid rules so that governments can use funds to provide housing to a wider range of citizens, not just the low-income.

In addition, the package will provide local authorities with tools to curb short-term rentals, which, according to Jørgensen, have turned "into a money machine" and in some areas account for up to 20 percent of the housing stock.

The new plan will also include measures to combat speculation in the housing market and a new construction strategy to simplify bureaucratic procedures. The Commission emphasizes that it provides member states with tools, but the decision on their use remains with national and local leaders.

