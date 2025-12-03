$42.330.01
Poland plans new rules for the short-term apartment rental market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Poland plans to introduce mandatory registration for apartments rented on a daily basis, with the assignment of an individual number. Ads without a number will be prohibited, and decisions on permitting short-term rentals will be made by communities and local self-government bodies.

Poland plans new rules for the short-term apartment rental market

New regulations are being prepared in Poland for apartment owners who rent out their housing on a daily basis, writes UNN with reference to Polish Radio.

Details

Each such dwelling, as indicated, will have to be entered into a register and receive an individual number. Without it, it will be forbidden to post rental advertisements online.

The decision on whether to allow short-term rentals in their buildings should be made by communities, local residents, and local self-government bodies.

This is the proposal of a draft law prepared by the "Poland 2050" party. Minister of Finance and Regional Policy Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz emphasized that the goal is to regulate the short-term rental market.

"We want a register of this type of rental to be created, and also to return subjectivity to communities, local residents, so that they can decide whether short-term rentals are allowed in their homes and tenements. Decisions should also be made by local self-government bodies in accordance with economic interests and the will of local residents," said Pełczyńska-Nałęcz.

Addition

The number of apartments used for short-term rentals in Poland is estimated to be between forty and one hundred thousand.

Paris may ban key boxes for Airbnb tenants19.01.24, 03:00 • 106398 views

Julia Shramko

