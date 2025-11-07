One Florida city plans to introduce a tourist tax for visitors - Newsweek

Florida (USA) wants to introduce a tourist tax. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Newsweek.

Tourists may face the need to pay a fee when visiting the popular St. Pete Beach if Mayor Adrian Petrila's goal of taxing visitors from other cities for entering the city is realized.

According to Petrila, to introduce a toll, the city has begun preliminary negotiations with FDOT about possibly taking control of Gulf Boulevard.

I think there's a way we can solve our $200 million problem. We can repair the sewers, upgrade the storm sewer system, improve our roads... and do it without raising taxes on our residents. - said Petrila.

