Messi wins 47th career trophy, while Spanish national team legends Busquets and Alba retire: Inter Miami becomes MLS champion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The American club's players - Spanish national team and Catalan Barcelona legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets - have retired from football

Messi wins 47th career trophy, while Spanish national team legends Busquets and Alba retire: Inter Miami becomes MLS champion

"Inter Miami", thanks to two assists from Lionel Messi, became the MLS champion, beating "Vancouver Whitecaps" in the final - 3:1. This trophy was Messi's 47th in his career, and the players of the American club - legends of the Spanish national team and Catalan "Barcelona" Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets ended their football careers, reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday evening, December 6, the MLS final match took place, in which "Inter Miami", represented by Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez, played against "Vancouver Whitecaps", where the main star is the legend of the German national team and Munich "Bayern" Thomas Müller.

"Inter" opened the scoring already in the 9th minute of the match: the ball was cut into the Canadians' goal by their own defender Edier Ocampo.

"Vancouver" equalized in the second half thanks to a goal by Ali Ahmed.

Towards the end of the match, Lionel Messi came to the fore, giving two assists: in the 70th minute he assisted De Paul, and the final point in the match was set by Tadeo Allende with an assist from Messi.

Thus, the match ended in favor of Messi's team - 3:1, and the Argentine forward was recognized as the best player of the match. The MLS Cup became Messi's 47th trophy.

This trophy also became the last in the career of Spanish national team and Catalan "Barcelona" legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who announced their retirement after the match.

Recall

In September, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets announced that he would put an end to his professional career after the expiration of his contract with American "Inter Miami" at the end of the MLS-2025 season.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
Spain
Germany
Lionel Messi