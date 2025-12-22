Spanish PM Sanchez suffers crushing defeat in Extremadura regional elections

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez suffered a crushing defeat in the regional elections in Extremadura. The Socialist Party (PSOE) lost 10 seats, gaining only 18 seats in parliament, while the conservative "People's Party" (PP) strengthened its leadership with 29 seats. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The main beneficiary of the protest vote was the far-right Vox party, whose support doubled to 11 seats.

The elections in the agricultural region were the Spaniards' reaction to a series of scandals:

Sexual harassment: accusations against former top aide to Prime Minister Salazar undermined trust in the party.

Corruption in the entourage: Sánchez's wife and brother are under investigation for abuse of power, and the former Minister of Transport is already in prison.

Despite Spain's stable economic growth, Sánchez's government found itself in political isolation. This loss opens an election cycle that will end with a nationwide vote in 2027, where the prime minister's position now looks extremely vulnerable.

Spanish Supreme Court detains former transport minister over corruption scandal