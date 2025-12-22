$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
08:13 PM • 4080 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 15012 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 24696 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 26038 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 40044 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 66881 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 73702 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 44305 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 37581 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 39505 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.9m/s
90%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhotoDecember 21, 01:13 PM • 14388 views
Cases of leprosy recorded in Croatia and Romania: authorities assure there is no risk of spreadDecember 21, 01:14 PM • 8630 views
NATO Secretary General explains why, despite hopes for peace, the war cannot be endedDecember 21, 01:28 PM • 5264 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 17548 views
MFA of Ukraine demands punishment for xenophobic incidents against Ukrainians in PolandDecember 21, 03:16 PM • 5010 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 17589 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 41077 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 73702 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 111886 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 81808 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Jeffrey Epstein
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 16432 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 18345 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 30620 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 52449 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 36288 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
Series
The Diplomat

Spanish PM Sanchez suffers crushing defeat in Extremadura regional elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party lost 10 seats in the regional elections in Extremadura, securing 18 seats. The conservative People's Party strengthened its lead with 29 seats, while the far-right Vox party doubled its support to 11 seats.

Spanish PM Sanchez suffers crushing defeat in Extremadura regional elections

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez suffered a crushing defeat in the regional elections in Extremadura. The Socialist Party (PSOE) lost 10 seats, gaining only 18 seats in parliament, while the conservative "People's Party" (PP) strengthened its leadership with 29 seats. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The main beneficiary of the protest vote was the far-right Vox party, whose support doubled to 11 seats.

The elections in the agricultural region were the Spaniards' reaction to a series of scandals:

  • Sexual harassment: accusations against former top aide to Prime Minister Salazar undermined trust in the party.
    • Corruption in the entourage: Sánchez's wife and brother are under investigation for abuse of power, and the former Minister of Transport is already in prison.

      Despite Spain's stable economic growth, Sánchez's government found itself in political isolation. This loss opens an election cycle that will end with a nationwide vote in 2027, where the prime minister's position now looks extremely vulnerable.

      Spanish Supreme Court detains former transport minister over corruption scandal27.11.25, 19:41 • 3871 view

      Stepan Haftko

      PoliticsNews of the World
      Spain