Roberto Carlos denied rumors of a heart attack and explained why he was hospitalized

Legendary Brazilian footballer Roberto Carlos announced the successful completion of a medical procedure and denied rumors of a deteriorating health condition. The 52-year-old former Real Madrid defender published a clarification on his Instagram page after information about his hospitalization appeared. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The athlete noted that his visit to the medical facility was planned and not related to emergency cases.

Denial of heart attack rumors

In his address, Roberto Carlos denied reports of heart problems. He emphasized that the procedure was part of a pre-arranged examination plan with doctors.

I would like to clarify recent information that has been circulating. I recently underwent a preventive medical procedure that I had planned in advance with my medical team. The procedure was successful, and I feel good. I did not have a heart attack – the footballer wrote.

He also added that the recovery process is progressing positively, and he hopes to return to professional activities soon. Carlos thanked the medical staff and fans for their support, assuring them that there is no cause for concern.

For reference

Roberto Carlos is considered one of the greatest left-backs in football history. During his career with Real Madrid, he played 527 matches, winning four Spanish championship titles and becoming a three-time Champions League winner.

In 2002, together with the Brazilian national team, he won the World Cup. In addition to playing for Real Madrid and the national team, the footballer played for Palmeiras, Italian Inter, Turkish Fenerbahçe, and Brazilian Corinthians.

Fenerbahçe President detained in Istanbul over drug traces in hair: what is known