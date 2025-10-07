$41.340.11
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 24181 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 55519 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 46087 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 48470 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 85308 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
October 6, 06:00 AM • 34462 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 40748 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 66825 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78029 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 2924 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Almost 70% of Europeans approve of increased EU defense investment - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

A new poll showed that 67% of Europeans support increased investment in defense, although this is slightly less than in April last year. Support varies from 48% in Italy to 86% in Poland.

Almost 70% of Europeans approve of increased EU defense investment - poll

Almost a week after 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, a survey was conducted on the level of support for defense spending among European countries. Although the number has slightly decreased compared to April last year, the vast majority are in favor of increasing national defense spending.

UNN reports with reference to Euractiv.

Details

Support for increasing national defense spending has slightly decreased compared to last year's survey results, but the level remains consistently high.

Of more than 5,400 respondents, two-thirds (67%) said they supported increasing investment in defense.

- reports Euractiv.

2024 survey: 74% were in favor of increasing necessary spending.

It is important to explain:

Individual countries may have an excessive impact on the broader picture.

  • In Italy, 48% support increased defense spending; in
    • in Spain - 68% support on this issue;
      • in Poland, 86% strong support for increased spending was recorded - not surprising, as the country is close to its northeastern neighbor, which is waging an aggressive war in Ukraine.

        Another interesting point: when responses were organized based on affiliation with European political groups, the survey found greater support for increased defense spending among centrists and center-right parties. Among left-wing and far-right parties, such support is at a lower level:

        • EPP 85%;
          • "Renew" 80%;
            • ECR 69%;
              • "Patriots" 64%;
                • S&D 60%;
                  • "Greens" 51%;
                    • "Left" 50%;
                      • ESN 40%.

                        Recall

                        The Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the State Budget-2025, which plan to allocate an additional 324.7 billion hryvnias by the end of the year. The main source of financing for increased expenditures is funds from the EU within the framework of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine initiative.

                        Ihor Telezhnikov

                        PoliticsNews of the World
                        State Border of Ukraine
                        European Union
                        Italy
                        Spain
                        Ukraine
                        Poland