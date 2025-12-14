Hanukkah terror attack in Sydney: death toll rises to 16, including a child

$42.270.00
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
December 14, 12:56 PM • 15602 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
December 14, 10:14 AM • 26138 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 44687 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 69892 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 49153 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 44728 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 36576 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20863 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19593 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
US has not yet responded to Ukraine's new peace plan proposals - ZelenskyyDecember 14, 11:06 AM • 4592 views
The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.December 14, 11:40 AM • 8550 views
Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss 04:59 PM • 3938 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhoto05:06 PM • 12566 views
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster DidenkoPhoto05:23 PM • 5628 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 48040 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 58024 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 51978 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 61566 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
December 12, 01:07 PM • 86011 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion07:02 PM • 1468 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 25348 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 27483 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 32187 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 66585 views
Hanukkah terror attack in Sydney: death toll rises to 16, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

In Sydney, during Hanukkah celebrations, 16 people were killed in a terrorist attack, including a 10-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man, and 40 more were injured. Two attackers, aged 24 and 50, carried out the attack, one of whom was neutralized by police.

Hanukkah terror attack in Sydney: death toll rises to 16, including a child

As a result of the terrorist attack during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, the number of victims has risen to 16, including a child. Approximately 40 more people were injured, some of whom are in serious and critical condition. This is reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

According to local police, the total number of fatalities from the shooting at Bondi Beach has reached 16. Among them are a 10-year-old girl who died in the hospital from her injuries, and a 40-year-old man who did not survive after hospitalization. Thirteen people died directly at the scene of the attack. The sixteenth victim was one of the attackers.

After the attack, 42 injured people were taken to medical facilities, two of whom later died. Currently, 40 injured people remain in hospitals: five are in critical condition, the rest are in serious or moderate condition.

It is noted that the attack was carried out by two men aged 24 and 50. The older one was eliminated by police at the scene, the younger one was seriously wounded and is in the hospital in critical condition. Two police officers were also injured during the shootout.

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, at Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during Hanukkah celebrations.

Earlier, it was reported that 12 people were killed and 29 more were injured in the shooting. Police are investigating the possibility of a third attacker and have found a car with possible explosive devices.

World leaders expressed shock and deep condolences over the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

During the Sydney shooting, one of the attackers was disarmed by a civilian, who is already being called a hero14.12.25, 16:25 • 3092 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
