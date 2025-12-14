Hanukkah terror attack in Sydney: death toll rises to 16, including a child

As a result of the terrorist attack during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, the number of victims has risen to 16, including a child. Approximately 40 more people were injured, some of whom are in serious and critical condition. This is reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

According to local police, the total number of fatalities from the shooting at Bondi Beach has reached 16. Among them are a 10-year-old girl who died in the hospital from her injuries, and a 40-year-old man who did not survive after hospitalization. Thirteen people died directly at the scene of the attack. The sixteenth victim was one of the attackers.

After the attack, 42 injured people were taken to medical facilities, two of whom later died. Currently, 40 injured people remain in hospitals: five are in critical condition, the rest are in serious or moderate condition.

It is noted that the attack was carried out by two men aged 24 and 50. The older one was eliminated by police at the scene, the younger one was seriously wounded and is in the hospital in critical condition. Two police officers were also injured during the shootout.

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, at Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during Hanukkah celebrations.

Earlier, it was reported that 12 people were killed and 29 more were injured in the shooting. Police are investigating the possibility of a third attacker and have found a car with possible explosive devices.

World leaders expressed shock and deep condolences over the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

During the Sydney shooting, one of the attackers was disarmed by a civilian, who is already being called a hero