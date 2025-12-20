Britain abandons use of Russian assets for Ukraine - FT

Great Britain refused to direct frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, as the country's government would like to do this exclusively with partners, and not acting alone. This is reported by Financial Times, transmits UNN.

Details

British officials said on Friday that London would not unilaterally use frozen Russian assets to help Kyiv, as it planned to do so only in conjunction with Australia, Canada and the EU. - the publication writes.

It is noted that this happened after a similar EU plan failed due to legal and political obstacles. London stressed that it would not move forward without international partners.

At the same time, the government assured that support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

Recall

European Union countries agreed to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in aid for 2026-2027.