Alleged antisemitic attack in Australia less than two weeks after terror attack

Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 32044 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 49334 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 27897 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 40669 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 44977 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 23073 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 23169 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 37250 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52843 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72413 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025December 24, 10:44 PM • 5098 views
Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction sitePhotoDecember 24, 11:53 PM • 4612 views
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPDDecember 25, 01:01 AM • 6968 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 11285 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic02:17 AM • 16997 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 32019 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 24466 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 49297 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 40640 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 44944 views
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 1526 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 15419 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 26874 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 14660 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 40493 views
Alleged antisemitic attack in Australia less than two weeks after terror attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

A car with the words "Happy Chanukah" was set on fire in a Melbourne suburb early on Christmas morning. The suspected antisemitic incident occurred less than two weeks after a terror attack in Sydney that killed 15 people.

Alleged antisemitic attack in Australia less than two weeks after terror attack

A car with the inscription "Happy Chanukah!" was set on fire during Christmas morning in a Melbourne suburb in Australia, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

An antisemitic incident is suspected. It happened less than two weeks after a terrorist attack targeting members of the Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah on Bondi Beach in Sydney, where 15 people died.

Police said emergency services were called to a car with a mobile billboard that was set on fire in the driveway of a house in St Kilda East around 2:50 a.m. local time.

Guardian Australia saw images of the damaged car with the inscription "Happy Chanukah!".

No one was in the car at the time of the incident, but residents of the house were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

"Detectives have identified a person who may be able to assist in their investigation and they are actively searching for and investigating their whereabouts," police said.

CSG Victoria noted the presence of a menorah symbol on the car - a nine-branched candelabrum associated with the celebration of Hanukkah.

It confirmed that no community members were harmed in the incident and is in close contact with the police.

"CSG has already been operating at an enhanced level with an increased number of patrols and will continue to do so," the organization said in an Instagram post.

Naomi Levin, CEO of the Jewish Community Council of Victoria, said the "Australian Jewish community remains on edge."

"This is a continuation of the daily fear the Jewish community has had to live with for the past two years, and even more so after Bondi," Levin said.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said in an online statement that police had informed her of what "the community rightly fears is an antisemitic incident."

"This is not what any family, street or community deserves to wake up to on Christmas in Australia," Allan said.

She said police were working closely with community leaders to investigate the incident.

Daniel Aghion, president of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said: "ECAJ understands that the bombing in Melbourne this morning is an isolated incident and that the Melbourne Jewish community is no longer under threat."

The Prime Minister said in a statement published online: "Australia's Jewish community is grieving after the terrorist attack in Bondi. The car bombing in Melbourne is another horrific act of suspected antisemitism."

Australia plans to tighten gun laws after deadliest shooting in nearly 30 years15.12.25, 11:48 • 2694 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Australia