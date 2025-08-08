Armenian Prime Minister arrived at the White House, where a peace agreement with Azerbaijan is expected to be signed

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the White House to sign a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

It is reported that as Trump and Pashinyan stood side-by-side and shook hands, a journalist shouted a question about persecuted Christians in Armenia. Trump did not answer the question, and instead said, "Thank you very much."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8. The ceremony will take place at the White House with the participation of the leaders of both countries.