Kovalenko: new peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia emphasizes - Russia's efforts in Karabakh were in vain
Andriy Kovalenko stated that the new peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia emphasizes the futility of Russia's efforts in Karabakh. The agreement brokered by Trump is a humiliation for Moscow.
Just like the USSR in the late 80s, the Russian Federation failed to establish significant influence in the region where Karabakh is located. Russia's attempts to find itself as a mediator were futile, and the new peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia confirms this. This was written by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN.
The peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, mediated by Trump, is a harsh humiliation for Moscow, which always claimed dominance in the post-Soviet space. Although the escalation in Karabakh began back in 1987 and led to wars. The Soviet government, which failed to control the situation, and then the Russians as mediators achieved nothing.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan concluded a landmark peace agreement between the two states with the mediation of US President Donald Trump.
