Kovalenko: new peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia emphasizes - Russia's efforts in Karabakh were in vain

02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT
August 11, 06:46 AM
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine
August 11, 08:11 AM
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
10:29 AM
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska
10:29 AM
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
10:52 AM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
02:46 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
12:35 PM
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
10:52 AM
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
10:29 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
10:23 AM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
12:35 PM
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
August 9, 03:20 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
August 9, 01:49 PM
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
August 8, 11:15 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
August 7, 11:02 AM
Kovalenko: new peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia emphasizes - Russia's efforts in Karabakh were in vain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Andriy Kovalenko stated that the new peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia emphasizes the futility of Russia's efforts in Karabakh. The agreement brokered by Trump is a humiliation for Moscow.

Kovalenko: new peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia emphasizes - Russia's efforts in Karabakh were in vain

Just like the USSR in the late 80s, the Russian Federation failed to establish significant influence in the region where Karabakh is located. Russia's attempts to find itself as a mediator were futile, and the new peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia confirms this. This was written by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

The peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, mediated by Trump, is a harsh humiliation for Moscow, which always claimed dominance in the post-Soviet space. Although the escalation in Karabakh began back in 1987 and led to wars. The Soviet government, which failed to control the situation, and then the Russians as mediators achieved nothing.

- wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CCD under the National Security and Defense Council, on his social media page.

Recall

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan concluded a landmark peace agreement between the two states with the mediation of US President Donald Trump. 

John Bolton claims that Trump "more than anything in the world" wants the Nobel Peace Prize.

What Putin wants from Trump at the Alaska summit: between diplomacy and geopolitics11.08.25, 17:43 • 436 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Ilham Aliyev
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Nikol Pashinyan
Donald Trump
Armenia
Azerbaijan
United States